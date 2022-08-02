Being a first responder can be a stressful job even without the added weight of COVID pandemic isolation and heightened political tensions. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which cited a study by the Ruderman Foundation, policeman and firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty.
Because of this, the Albertville Police Department has partnered with Mountain Lake Behavioral Healthcare to provide mental health outreach and counseling to officers, especially following a traumatic incident.
Police Chief J.T. “Butch” Cartee said the public may not realize what officers have to face on the job and how that can impact their mental health long after they’ve taken off their uniform.
“We face stuff every day, repeatedly, that normal people couldn’t face,” Cartee told The Reporter.
He compared the stress officers face to carrying to a wheelbarrow, which is easy to maneuver when the load is light but is hard to push and tips over when full. Part of the reason an officer’s “wheelbarrow” gets full, he said, is due to the informal tradition of bottling up problems instead of dealing with them.
“We need to learn how to empty our wheelbarrow,” he said. “... We just got to learn how to take care of ourselves.”
Cartee said an officer-involved shooting that took place in May near Terri Circle was a turning point in how he viewed the importance of mental health. He attended a conference the week after the incident where the main topic was how to address job-related stress, especially after officer-involved shootings.
“God’s trying to tell me something,” he said. “That was kind of the turning point; I’ve got to deal with this.”
Julianna Davis with Mountain Lakes said she was compelled to reach out to the APD after seeing a video of the shooting online.
“It terrified me and it was on Facebook,” she said. “So I started thinking, what do they do?” Whether it’s with more extreme cases like the Terri Circle shooting or a simple traffic accident, Davis said she was concerned officers might downplay traumatic events since it’s considered by some to be “all part of the job” they signed up for.
After asking how she could help the police department, Davis put together a presentation about the importance of addressing mental health. She said she also gave a similar presentation to the Albertville Fire Department and is working on possibly providing mental health services to all Albertville city employees.
“It’s been really well received, better than I thought it would have been because, nothing negative towards law enforcement or fire, but there just always kind of been this idea of you just don’t talk about it,” she said.
Cartee said Davis has helped him realize the amount of stress his department is under daily and how mental strife can manifest physically in negative ways.
“I’m having to put aside my old way,” he said. “This is something we need to address. This is not a weakness, it’s a strength.”
