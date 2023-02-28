It’s been more a week since the pole holding a traffic signal at the northwest corner of Alabama Highways 205 and 168 was hit, taking out the traffic signal at the busy intersection.
Since then motorists have been instructed to treat the intersection as a four-way stop, and according to Street Department Director Kenny Smith, that’s not going to change soon.
Smith said he’s been in contact with the Alabama Department of Transportation regarding replacing the traffic signal along the state highway.
There are challenges in trying to replace the signal as it was. Smith said he doesn’t think a replacement pole with the same bolt placements the old one had can be found. There’s no room, Smith said to dig a large enough hole to securely place a new pole.
City officials said they’ve fielded questions about the intersection since the signal was lost Feb. 20 – about whether it’s current status as a four-way stop will continue.
While he continues to look for a way to replace the traffic signal, Smith said it will ultimately be ALDOT’s decision about what is done with the intersection.
Leaving the intersection a four-way stop is one possibility.
The intersection can be problematic with or without a traffic signal, when large trucks try to make turns on or off two-lane Alabama Highway 168. It requires a wide swing across multiple lanes, and other vehicles traveling and stopping for traffic signals are often in the way.
Boaz Mayor David Dyar said the city had questioned whether it could bar truck traffic from turning onto Alabama Highway 205 to head toward the industrial park area, requiring them to travel on to U.S. 431 to turn. The city could not do so, because it’s a state highway.
“If I were a truck driver, I’d avoid that intersection at all cost,” Smith said. But he said it seems some drivers just put the address in to get GPS directions and follow them, even when its not the best route to take.
In other action, the Boaz City Council presented Second Chance Shelter operators Doug and Wanda McGee with a check, the proceeds of last year’s Skinny Turkey Run fundraiser.
Dyar said 100% of the money raised went to the shelter – a total this year of $22,365.52.
The McGees expressed amazement at the donation. Doug McGee said the air conditioning at the shelter went out day before yesterday; he said the money would enable them to repair it for the dogs.
Boaz Parks and Recreation Director Sonja Hard said the community came through to raise the money, with dozens of sponsors making it possible, and a larger numbers of participants this year.
She said she’d had a goal of $20,000. Doug McGee said he was hoping the fundraiser would bring in $10,000.
He said it’s the largest single donation the shelter has received.
The Boaz City Council approved awarding a bid for emergency drainage repairs for the Elder Street and Emory Avenue area, to Alabama Excavation and Grading, for $364,305.
Bobby Weathers was reappointed to the Industrial Development Board for a term expiring Dec. 1, 2028.
