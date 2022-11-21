The Geraldine High School basketball program is hosting its annual Liberty Bank Thanksgiving Shootout from Monday, Nov. 21 through Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Besides the host Bulldogs, teams from Sand Rock, Douglas, Ider, Gaylesville, Fyffe, Asbury and Boaz will be participating.
A photo of the schedule is featured with this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.