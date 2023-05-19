On Thursday May 11th, the Boaz Public Library celebrated its 50th birthday. Many were in attendance to celebrate the library and all its staff. Wayne Hunt, the chairman of the Boaz Legacy Museum, gave a brief history of the library as it started in 1973.
The Boaz Public Library was originally added onto Boaz High School in 1973 and stayed there for one year before moving into a building on North Main Street. The library was able to get some funding from the city- but many small groups made little donations here and there to help support the library and their community. “It was a small effort, but it was a big leap,” said Hunt. The library proceeded to move into bigger buildings as it gained funds until it eventually was built in its current location.
Lynn Burgess, head librarian, gave a short overview of the different clubs and activities that the library puts on for the community as well as shared what the library means to so many people. “Our library doesn’t just hold books, we are a hub that offers so much to so many,” said Burgess. She also shared about the economic effect that the library has had on the community. “In the past year, just by checking out books- yesterday that total went over $1 million. We’ve saved the community $1 million just by using the library. That’s amazing to me,” said Burgess. In the past 32 years that Lynn has been at the library, they have been able to make all sorts of electronic upgrades such as E-Book and E-Audio options.
Mayor David Dyar gave a speech at the event as well as recognized the Mastin family. “I’m not sure this would be the library that we’re in today without their kindness”, said Dyar. The city then proceeded to award Betty Mastin with a plaque of recognition as an honorary board member as well as a key to the city of Boaz.
“We are proud to have what could be the best library in Northeast Alabama,” Dyar said, “available to us.”
He urged patrons to check the library’s calendar to see the many upcoming events for the summer, as well as the library’s summer reading program.
“Thank you to Lynn Burgess and her staff for helping the library continue to grow,” Dyar said.
