This is an opinion piece.
Over the last year, the American people have watched as our country transformed from thriving to pathetic under a Democratic administration. President Joe Biden unleashed the most severe border crisis in the nation’s history, disguised social spending as Covid-19 relief, disregarded freedom of personal choice by forcing vaccine mandates on hardworking Americans, deprioritized American energy independence, disastrously withdrew troops from Afghanistan, and brought on a 40-year record high inflation rate and historic labor shortages. President Biden’s weaknesses have put themselves on full display for the entire world to see, especially when he made the poor decision to block the critical Keystone XL Pipeline, igniting a war on fossil fuels and opening the door for a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The first 24 hours of the Biden presidency were an indication of the days ahead. President Biden revoked the Keystone Pipeline’s presidential permit on his first day in office. Americans – and countries around the world – are presently facing the consequences of this radical decision. While the U.S. was a top producer of natural gas, European nations now deeply rely on Russian fossil fuels, which has only strengthened President Vladimir Putin and diminished the United States. President Biden’s liberal agenda is far too focused on combating climate change by limiting America’s natural gas production, causing dramatic and harmful economic repercussions when instead, he should be concentrating on making use of the abundant resources we have on hand. His reckless decision to cease drilling on U.S. public lands has not only caused energy prices to climb significantly but positioned Russia to carry out these horrific attacks on Ukraine. The President has unfortunately given Russia the upper hand, and Biden ought to own up and take the blame for the disaster that is unfolding in front of us.
We are experiencing the effects of President Biden’s impractical agenda right here in Alabama. Prices of everyday items like groceries and gasoline are the highest they have been in at least 40 years, and these price increases have caused significant issues for many struggling Alabamians. The prices of these items continue to grow substantially each month, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is sending oil and other commodity prices higher, promising to continue to boost inflation. The average person cannot afford to stay afloat in Biden’s America, and the inflation he has unleashed is basically another tax on our people.
President Biden’s cancellation of Keystone XL indicated to the world that American energy independence is of no importance. The United States has consistently dominated natural gas production, and there is no excuse to give Russia such a tight grip over the rest of the world as Biden has allowed. Now more than ever, America needs to be a leader in energy independence. President Biden must open back up our energy sector; we should be producing as much oil and natural gas as we possibly can, through every avenue imaginable. Utilizing these available resources from our own supply is the fastest and most effective way to directly remove power out of Putin’s hands.
Biden has done nothing but signify his weakness on the world stage, and Putin has taken note. If the Administration continues to make similar decisions regarding our energy independence and foreign policy matters, then this is only the first domino to fall, creating a ripple effect, with several more dominoes to follow. The United States is the greatest and strongest nation on earth, and it is about time that our leader behaves accordingly. There is no room for Biden to take another knee. The courage on display in Ukraine by civilians, soldiers, and government officials is truly inspiring, and these innocent individuals are heroes because of their efforts to keep freedom alive. Let us always remember how precious our freedom is, and let us never forget how easily it can be lost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.