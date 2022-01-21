BOAZ -- Coming into the Marshall County Tournament, it might have been easy to forget about the Albertville Aggies, despite them being the tournament's three-time defending champions.
The week prior, they were handed three defeats in area play by a trio of Top-10 ranked teams in 7A.
But After rallying past Arab on Monday night in a 39-36 win, the Aggies never trailed on Thursday night against 5A ranked and the tournament's top-seed in Douglas. The Aggies jumped out to a quick lead then leaned on their defense the rest of the way in a 48-40 win at Snead State.
For first-year head coach Dylan Bunnell, the defense was the focus ahead of Thursday's game, facing a team that is often willing to shoot from anywhere in the gym.
"They're really hard to prepare for," Bunnell said of Douglas. "Physically they're impressive, they've got some good players, and Coach Baugh does a good job of putting them in the right spots so they're tough to guard. But I thought our guys answered the call. Isaac Henderson was tremendous defensively, AJ Hannon had monster minutes off the bench, and then our guards were so tough rebounding the ball. Really proud we were able to come out with a win."
While the defense was a team effort, so was the Albertville offense, with four players scoring nine or more in the win. Elijah Moss and Henderson each netted 12 for Albertville, while Givenchy Dorival and JoJo Prickett added nine each.
Early on the game was a foul-filled affair, with the two teams combining for 15 fouls in the opening quarter, and both teams in the bonus before the clock expired on the opening period.
Along the way, it was Albertville who managed the strange flow of the game, jumping out to a quick 7-0 lead. The Aggies ended the first up 11-6, making just three shots but going 5 of 6 at the foul line.
With both teams in foul trouble as the second opened, it was Albertville who again found the offensive touch. The Aggies outscored Douglas in the second by a 12-9 margin, stretching the lead to eight heading into halftime.
"It was massive, we always say basketball is a game of runs," Bunnell said of the early spurts that helped build the lead. "I thought our pace was good, even though we weren't making shots, we didn't get it to fall a few times, and then the whistle made it tough at times, but past that, they're tough, they're 17-4 for a reason."
The margin could have been wider, but Douglas took advantage of its chances at the stripe to stay within striking distance, going 7 of 9 in the first half on the free ones. The normally strong shooting Eagles were held without a 3-pointer in the opening half.
Out of the break, it looked like more of the same of the first half, as Albertville again put together a mini run, while Douglas struggled to score, at one point seeing the lead swell to 14 points.
But after Dakota Stewart hit Douglas' first three of the game, the Eagles found their shot on the offensive end, and were able to trim the lead to nine heading to the fourth.
In the fourth, the Aggies looked to take a little air out of the ball, slowing down the pace and attempting to counter Douglas' comeback push.
On multiple occasions inside the last four minutes the Eagles trimmed the Albertville lead down to five as Yael Lucas hit a pair of triples for the Eagles on his way to 11 points, while Dakota Stewart added nine.
But an Albertville three from JoJo Prickett and a 7 of 11 showing at the line in the fourth helped ice the game for the Aggies, putting them back in the title contest.
The loss drops Douglas to 17-4 on the season, their first loss since the beginning of the month, and dashes their hopes of the school's first county title since 2007.
Albertville will now turn its attention to the winner of Friday night's Guntersville-DAR game, with the Aggies having familiarity with the Wildcats, splitting a pair this season with each team winning at home. The Aggies have not faced the Patriots this season.
"I'm really proud of them," Bunnell said of the finals berth. "What we did last week, playing three Top-10 teams in 7A, two of them back-to-back, then bouncing back into all the emotion and energy this tournament takes. I'm really proud of our team, they have a chance to do something that nobody has ever done, and that's win four county championships in a row for Albertville. That's special to have that opportunity."
Saturday night's boy's championship game is slated for a 6:30 p.m. start, or 10 minutes following the conclusion of the girl's championship game. Tickets for Saturday's finals are available on the GoFan App, and will also be available at the door.
