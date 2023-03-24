The Marshall County Jail now has secured the funding it needs to draw up plans for 250-bed expansion. On Wednesday, the Marshall County Commission approved $4,000,000 from the General Fund to go toward covering the preliminary costs of the project.
Chairman James Hutcheson first proposed spreading out the costs among different funds: $500,000 from the County Wide Fund, $500,000 split among the four districts Fund 112, and the remaining $3 million from the General Fund.
District 4 Commissioner Joey Baker said his district could not afford the expense. District 3 Commissioner Lee Sims made a motion to fund the entire cost from the General Fund, which was approved 3-1 with District 2 Commissioner Rick Watson dissenting.
“I’m very concerned about the General Fund,” Hutcheson said. “We use that to fund employees’ insurance, benefits, the jail, all the different agencies… I see that fund going downhill, but we do the very best we can. We’re in good financial shape. I would love to keep Marshall County in good financial shape.”
At the last commission meeting, Sheriff Phil Sims said the jail was overcapacity by nearly 100 inmates, and the female block designed for 16 inmates was currently holding 56. He asked the commission to “get the ball rolling” on the design phase of the expansion to get a better understanding of the jail’s needs and what the county can afford.
Billy Morace with CMH Architecture estimated the site preparation and demolition would cost $2.5 million, with the new structures totaling anywhere from $20 million to $30 million. Sims said that once the initial designs are drawn, the project could be scaled down to reduce costs.
In other business, the commission:
Heard an update from Martin & Cobey Construction on ongoing jail renovations. Project leader Kelly Howard said they were having issues with the jails grease trap, which may need to be replaced.
Approved a payment request to Citizen’s Bank Card for District 1’s ink cartridge purchase
Approved added “No Thru Trucks” signs on both ends of Bryant Road in District 4.
Appointed Joe Jones and Hannah Nixon to the Marshall Jackson Mental Health Board; term expires April 1, 2023
Gave approval to bid out roof replacement for Council on Aging building.
Appointed Joe Jones to the Mountain Lakes Tourism Board.
Approved contract for a phone system upgrade; $26,375.26 for equipment with monthly cost of $4,332.66
Approved a two-week application period for Douglas Water Authority Board appointment; term expires March 1, 2023, six-year term
Approved a resolution for expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act Funds (ARPA) funds with Northeast Alabama Water, Sewer and Fire Protection District for Clearwell water tank; $279,922
Approved a resolution for expenditure of ARPA funds with Northeast Alabama Water, Sewer and Fire Protection District for Murphy Hill; $302,220.
Approved a resolution for expenditure of ARPA funds with Northeast Alabama Water, Sewer and Fire Protection District for Red Bud; $148,932.60.
Approved the Coroner’s office request to submit drawing plans for the inside of the coroner’s new building.
Approved the Coroner’s office request of $8,500 for body transports to be placed in budget line 178 from the General Fund fund balance.
Modified the Feb. 22 meeting minutes regarding the renewal of garbage service contract dates from May 1, 2023 through April 30, 2026; rate increase will take effect July 1 ($16.84 to $17.60 per unit billed quarterly).
Approved the operating procedures for the Marshall County Animal Shelter.
Approved the sell, trade or scrap of various fixed assets.
