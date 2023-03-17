SARDIS CITY — As a graduate of Glencoe High School, B.J. Brooks grew up viewing Sardis High School as a rival he always wanted to beat. However, his perception of the Lions changed when he was assigned to Sardis to complete his student teaching.
“When I got placed here, I was furious,” Brooks said. “I said, ‘man, I don’t like none of these guys. I don’t want to go up there, I don’t want to be at that school.’ And then I got up here, and I met Zach Wallace, and I met Josh Wallace, and I met Ty [Harris] and Clay Wright and a bunch of the guys who still work here today, and they were an awesome staff.
“The kids in the school were awesome, and I enjoyed the community. I just knew it from a competitive standpoint growing up, and I’m such a competitor that I didn’t want to be here. But when I got here, it was awesome and I fell in love with it and really enjoyed it, and I just knew it was a special place with special people here.”
Brooks is returning to Sardis again, this time as the school’s head football coach. The Etowah County Board of Education approved his hiring during its March meeting Tuesday in Gadsden. He succeeds Chris Stephenson, who resigned following one season at the helm.
Brooks spent the past three years as an assistant coach at Hoover. The Sardis job is his first as a head football coach.
Brooks and his wife, Allie, live in Gadsden. She’s a kindergarten teacher at Glencoe Elementary School. The couple has three daughters — Berkley, 7; Maylee, 5; and Olivia, 3.
Brooks met with the Lions, and his coaching staff, Wednesday.
“I’m excited,” he said. “I told them what I expect, and I expect to win. I know it’s important to the seniors. This is the one chance I get with them and we only have a few months to make it right, so I want to make it right with them, and I want it to be everything it possibly could be for them.
“I told the players we’re a family and I’m going to love them, and with loving them is going to come accountability and discipline. The good book says if I discipline you, it’s because I love you. Yet, a lot of people associate discipline as a bad thing, but it’s good to be disciplined.
“I feel like I had a good meeting with the kids. I feel like they’re excited, and I want them to be excited, because I told them I’m going to bend over backwards for them.
“I’m going to serve them to the best of my ability. I’m going to give them everything I’ve got, but I’m expecting them to give everything they’ve got in return. I’m going to love them no matter what. I’m going to love them unconditionally.
“I’m not always going to be happy with them, but they’re going to be loved for every single day they come in here and they’re going to be prayed for. I prayed for them today when they left. That’s how it’s going to be.
“God says love conquers all. I’m trying to pour into these kids, and that’s tough love sometimes. That’s being brutally honest with you sometimes. Nobody else might be, but you really need to hear it from somebody.”
For now, Brooks will continue teaching at Hoover. He plans to be at Sardis on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to conduct workouts. He hopes to be at Sardis full-time by May 1.
The Lions will conduct spring practice in May. The AHSAA allows teams 10 days of drills.
“It’s really important for me to get out there and see the kids, see what we have and what we can do,” Brooks said. “I’ve got a vision in the end of where I want to be, but I might have to alter the path to get there if I don’t [have spring].
“I’ve had a lot of people reach out to me already about JV games, OTAs [organized team activities] and summer stuff. Just trying to get my feet settled in, but I would like to have a spring game.”
Brooks shared the “Four Faces” he wants to develop in the Sardis program.
“The first one is being a person,” he said. “We want to have the best people possible. The second thing is we want to build a complete student here. The best students usually have the best opportunities once they grow up of making good money and providing resources back to the community.
“The third thing is the athlete. We share a lot of players here. Everybody wants the best players. Nick Saban, Kirby Smart, they want the best players. That’s why they go get the best recruits they can possibly get. You coach basketball, you want the best players, just like I do. So, we want to build overall athletes at Sardis High School.
“And the fourth thing is football player. We’re going to have those guys mentally prepared and physically prepared to go out there and put a good product on the field on Friday night.”
Brooks shared more about why he emphasizes building the best people possible.
“Ninety-nine percent of these kids that come in this program are not going to play college football, but they’re going to be a person the rest of their life, and that’s the most important thing,” he said.
“The best people get the best jobs, make the best money. We want to make sure we’re producing the best people possible who are going to be in this community and go other places, and when they say, ‘hey, man, where is this guy from,’ it’s he’s from a place called Sardis USA.”
