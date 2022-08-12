A Boaz man reached a plea agreement just before his trial was slated to begin Monday.
Tomas Juan Francisco, 48, entered a guilty plea Aug. 2 according to court documents. He was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison.
Francisco was arrested in November 2021 by DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office investigators who specialize in crimes against children and sex crimes.
Court documents show Francisco was charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12, two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, two counts of second-degree rape and first-degree rape.
At the time of his arrest, his bond was set at $2 million but has since been raised to $4 million.
He remains in the DeKalb County Detention Center pending his transfer to a state penitentiary.
