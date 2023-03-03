Roger Hibbs lost his battle with brain cancer Friday morning.
A Sardis High School football standout who played at Jacksonville State, Hibbs, 70, served as head football coach at Chelsea, Crossville, Southside and Pell City during a 17-year career on the sidelines.
Hibbs gained legendary status during his six-year tenure at Crossville, guiding the Lions to a 57-19 record and five consecutive state playoff berths from 1984-88. His 1986 CHS team reached the summit, posting a perfect 15-0 record while winning the Class 3A state championship.
The Lions beat Elba 22-10 in the finals on a bitterly cold December night at Crossville Memorial Stadium.
“His play clock ran out with the scoreboard reading it’s finished,” Hibbs’ youngest son, Jake, shared in a Facebook post about his father’s death. “What a race of life he lived — he impacted so many students/teachers over the years in education.”
Hibbs’ funeral service will be Sunday, March 5 at 2:30 p.m. at Whitesboro Baptist Church. He will lie in state from 1 until 2:30 at the church. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery.
Revs. Alan Hallmark, Gary Ashley and Whitt Hibbs will officiate the service.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Farley, Butch Dixon, Randy Hallmark, Gary Godfrey, Harold Bobo, Jerry Rice, John Serafini and Matt Griffith.
The family will receive friends from 11 until 12:30 at the Etowah Memorial Chapel before going to the church.
Hibbs had surgery in November following his diagnosis of glioblastoma. In December, The Reporter reached out to Jai Eason and asked him to share some memories of the legendary coach. Eason starred at linebacker and fullback for Crossville’s 1986 team.
Here are Eason’s memories:
• One spring, three to-be seniors came out for spring after not playing for a couple of years. Coach overheard a group of guys making fun of the three to-be seniors. He quickly addressed the group and let them know those guys had earned his respect by attempting to play once again, that football was not for everyone, and that he better never hear the group utter anything disparaging.
• When we were sophomores, we had issues in both the opening game against Ider and the next week against Sardis. The week prior to Geraldine, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday were all in full pads, all red-zone full speed hitting. We never again during the time I played had red-zone issues. He created a mentality that week. It lasted the entirety of my playing days.
• Our senior year, there was some discord amongst the team about a couple of items. After the second or third week of the season, he told the seniors after practice to meet him on the game field at the far end, after we took our shoulder pads off. All 16 seniors. We met him, and he instructed us to sit down in a circle. All the issues were discussed in detail. He asked us to speak freely. We did. He truly listened. He then told us how he would handle things going forward, and why. And he did exactly what he said he would.
• Our senior year prior to the Collinsville game, he looked at us in the pregame speech and was brutally honest. Told us we were much better, and we knew it. He told us to concentrate on executing. That we did not need motivating nor a “rah-rah” speech, and that he expected us to be crisp and clean in executing our assignments. We led 28-0 at the end of the first quarter. At halftime he told us to get out of the way, and he basically created a “3rd team” in the end zone that would play the entire second half except for special teams.
• Kent [Jones] had the breath knocked out of him that same game in the first quarter. Coach Hibbs walked out onto the field. A Collinsville player was making light of Jones’ situation. As Coach was tending to Kent, he heard the Collinsville player, turned and pointed at him, and told him he would turn the other 10 behind him loose to come after the Collinsville player if he didn’t get quiet quickly.
• Cowboy [Williams] and Kip [Martin] jumped offsides on an extra point try our senior year — not once, but four times to double team the guy in front of them. I missed the fourth extra point, now at a 40-yard extra point try. As those two came off the field, which they came off around the 5-yard line to the sidelines, the stare followed those two all the way up the sideline.
• In practice, we would do a walk through on a play. If it was a new play, or a different defense than we had seen, he would line us up again. We would walk through the play using a different blocking scheme. He would ask us which we liked better, which felt more natural, gave us angles that felt more comfortable, etc. He wanted our input.
• The week of the State championship game our senior year, of course we had been hitting 18 or 19 weeks since the beginning of fall. It was Tuesday. Normal full pads work day. He came into the field house, he stopped and told us shoulder pads and sweats only. I’ll never forget he said, “If we don’t know how to hit by now, we never will.” Later, I came to realize it was more about being as fresh as we could be — and we were the more rested team in that championship game.
• The preseason prior to our senior year, he called Rodney White and myself up in front of the team. A clear pail of water sat on a wrapping table. He told the team the pail of water was our team. He told White and I to stick our fists in the pail and ask everyone what happened to the water. Of course, he explained the level of the team rose, and that the synergy of everyone’s fist would raise the level of the team. He then told White and I to remove our fists and asked us all what kind of hole remained when team members were taken away. His point — a team always fills in and continues on — no one is irreplaceable.
• The week of the Lamar County game [in the 3A state playoff semifinals], we were given zero chance to win by the outside. But Coach Hibbs, his mentality had become a representation of his team. There was NO fear. We understood how good they were, but when we walked on that field, I know not a single one of us was in awe, or scared, or had fear. It just wasn’t in what he instilled in us.
