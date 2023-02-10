February is most known for the red letter holiday on the 14th each year. While the kid in me loves Christmas … the woman in me adores Valentine’s Day because it celebrates that one emotion I cherish so dear … LOVE. It’s a wonderful day to show all the people in your heart just how much they mean to you.
The second month of the year has also been declared as American Heart Month since 1964. It’s a designated time when our nation puts the spotlight on heart disease which is the number one killer in the United States. While most of us have probably at one time or another in our lives thought we would die from a broken heart, the disease actually kills an average of 697,000 people annually.
I thought my young heart was surely breaking in half when I was six years old and a little blonde haired, blue eyed boy named John told me he didn’t want to be my sweetheart anymore. But, my little ticker kept right on ticking even after shedding a bucket full of crocodile tears in Mrs. Camp’s first grade class.
My heart was broken several more times growing up… when our family dog got ran over and killed when I was eight years old, when my grandpa Morrow died during sixth grade and when my date cancelled on me for the senior prom. Hearts are tough, though. They can withstand cracks and breaks pretty good and still fulfill their obligation to us. Mine sure took a beating in my twenties and thirties, for sure.
In 2019, however, my old heart gave me a serious scare. In a routine checkup at the doctor’s office, an EKG detected scar tissue. Well, duh, I thought, remembering all the times my heart had been bruised and beaten up during my lifetime. I also figured it had taken a pretty harsh blow earlier that year when I lost my sister to cancer. The one organ I thought I had toughened enough to last forever though was apparently trying to finish me off!
After several tests over the next few weeks, it was discovered that I had experienced a mild heart attack … perhaps more than one. I felt shocked, betrayed and scared. I was only 53 years old … a time when I never imagined having heart disease. But, life is full of surprises and the good Lord will throw some curve balls at us occasionally. These days, I take my medication, watch my diet and try to steer clear from too much stress. I make sure to say my prayers each day and I trust in Him to take the wheel and guide me through these health obstacles. So far, so good.
After my diagnosis, my loved ones became just a little more precious to me. I make sure and tell my kids, grandkids and my spouse that I love them every day and I never go to bed angry … no matter what. I have learned to forgive and forget and leave past mistakes in my rearview mirror. I keep my focus on the horizon and live each day to the fullest. Because like an old song says, “Life is short, even on its’ longest days.” I sure don’t want to leave this world with regrets.
Sharing the love in my heart is always such a blessing to me and while love may not make the world go ‘round, it sure does make the ride worthwhile. Love is the one thing in life that most of us crave with all our heart and soul… to love and to be loved. We all know that love is a many splendored thing and it lifts us up where we belong because well, all we need is love…or so the song goes.
Oliver Wendell Holmes once said, “Love is the master key that opens the gates of happiness.” How true that is! We all want to be happy and it’s so much easier to achieve that goal with a sweetheart, some loved ones and a few dear friends by our side. So, go buy a few cards with big red hearts on them at the dollar store this weekend. Or splurge and pick up a bouquet of flowers and a box of chocolates. Give them to your daughters and sons, sisters and brothers and that special person who makes your heart skip a beat.
Those simple gifts are a great way to say the three little words we all long to hear, “I love you.”Plus, it just might keep your ol’ heart ticking and mend a few of those scars, as well.
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
