The Crossville Lions have bolstered their football coaching staff ahead of the 2022 season, with second-year head coach Josh Taylor announcing three new additions to the program, bringing the team up to what he says is a full 5A coaching staff.
“The biggest thing is we had a great staff already, we just didn’t have a lot of coaches, or what you expect at the 5A level,” Taylor said. “So, we’re really excited now to have offensive and defensively practices without too many coaches having to do both sides, and that helps with transitions for the athletes learning, because the coaches can have more one on one time and instruction with the athletes, and that pays dividends in the long run.”
The three new coaches are Deondre Woody, Jordan Pannell, and Bryant Nelson.
Woody, who joins the team from Springville where he worked with Taylor, and is expected to be the co-Defensive Coordinator.
“This is his first year as a certified teacher,” Taylor said. “We worked together on the Springville staff and he’ll be the Co-Defensive Coordinator. He brings a lot of energy to the team, and he’s very organized and that’s really helped us with a lot of the younger, inexperienced players in learning on the white board and transitioning that over to the field.”
Pannell, also from Springville who has taken over the wide receivers.
“He did that in Springville for four years,” Taylor said. “He’s a young guy, a great coach, and he’s been great with our athletes since getting here on the ground.”
Nelson was at Birmingham Southern most recently where he was an assistant, and will coach offensive and defensive lines for the Lions.
“He’ll be helping us on the offensive and defensive lines, because that’s what he played in high school,” Taylor noted. “And actually, played O-Line at Birmingham Southern, a great addition to the staff and brings a lot to the table.”
The staff got their first taste of game action on Friday night, when the Lions hosted nearby Asbury for their spring game.
Taylor said it was these three additions and their desire to get things moving as soon as possible that spurred the Lions to have a spring season this year. Crossville’s first official game this fall is scheduled for August 18 on the road at Ider.
