REMLAP — On March 11, the Douglas varsity softball team dominated its opponents to bring home the Mustang Invitational title at Southeastern High School. Head coach Johnny Champion’s squad outscored its three opponents 32-2.
It was the second consecutive tournament championship for the Eagles.
Douglas 12,
J.B. Pennington 1
The Eagles opened the Mustang Invitational by whipping the Tigers.
Mallory Ackles collected five RBIs to pace Douglas. She belted an RBI triple in the third inning and a home run in the sixth.
Carlie Camp’s RBI single gave Douglas a 1-0 lead in the first inning.
The Eagles plated five runs in their half of the third. Leslie Spain, Ella Kate Adams and MacKinley Portillo also drove in runs.
Douglas finished with 13 hits, led by Chloe Green’s 3-for-3 performance. Ackles, Spain, Camp, Portillo and Adams each stroked two hits.
DHS stole eight bases, led by Adams with three.
Portillo started and earned the win in the circle. She tossed four innings of one-hit ball and allowed no runs and no walks. She struck out nine.
Adams threw two innings in relief.
Douglas 7,
Ohatchee 0
Portillo fired a no-hitter, propelling the Eagles to victory in the semifinals. The Snead State signee racked up 18 strikeouts and walked one in six innings of work.
Camp belted a homer in the fourth inning for the Eagles.
The Eagles’ big inning was a four-run sixth, as Ackles, Lexi Maples and Adams all drove in runs to support Portillo’s terrific performance in the circle.
Douglas closed with 10 hits. Portillo and Ackles both had two hits.
Douglas 13,
Southeastern 1
Camp starred for the Eagles in the finals, as she collected three hits and six RBIs. Two of her hits were home runs.
Douglas exploded for eight runs in the first inning. Spain and Portillo contributed RBI doubles, while Camp delivered the big hit by smashing a grand slam.
Camp slugged her second homer in the third inning. Ackles homered in the fifth, giving DHS three for the game.
Portillo and Ackles each finished with three hits as Douglas totaled 13 as a team.
Adams was the winning pitcher for the Eagles. She gave up one run on two hits while striking out three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.