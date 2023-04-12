Boaz completed a sweep of Douglas in regular season Class 5A, Area 13 softball action by posting a 3-0 victory April 6 at Douglas.
Grier Maples, an eighth-grader, hurled the shutout for the Pirates. She scattered five hits, walked one and struck out eight.
Boaz took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning on Ava Rhoden’s two-out triple to center field. She drove in Maples, who reached base after being hit by a pitch.
The Pirates pushed across their second and third runs in the top of the fifth.
Sarah Walker led off with a single to right field and Maples drew a walk. With one out, Walker advanced to third base and Maples to second on a wild pitch with Rhoden at the plate. Rhoden then grounded a single to right field that drove in both runners.
Rhoden batted 2-for-3 with three RBIs to lead the Pirates. Walker singled and scored, Lexie Bennett doubled and Emmorie Burke singled. Maples scored two runs.
Zoe Wright, Chloe Green, Alexis Clark, Mallory Ackles and Maddie Hayes each collected a single for the Eagles.
MacKinley Portillo pitched for Douglas. She yielded five hits and two walks while striking out 12.
Boaz 8,
Holly Pond 3
The Pirates beat the Broncos on Monday afternoon at Pirate Park.
Boaz jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and was never threatened. Burke delivered a one-out RBI single, and Walker blasted a two-out, two-run double to center field. Madison Chapman’s single plated Walker with the fourth run.
Rhoden batted 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs, and Burke went 2-for-3 with a double, one run and two RBIs. Walker closed 2-for-4 with two doubles, one run and two RBIs.
Chapman was 1-for-2 with an RBI, and Sydney Noles and Maples both batted 1-for-3 with one run. Jaylee Camper and Bennett each scored a run.
Burke was the winning pitcher. She allowed five hits, two earned runs and walked none. She racked up 10 strikeouts.
