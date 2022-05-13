The high school softball season on Sand Mountain came to an end Thursday, with the last two teams being eliminated at the 5A tournament at SMPA, including Sardis coming within a game of reaching State for the second-straight year.
Sardis rattled off a pair of wins on Thursday to reach the consolation finals, where a win over Moody would give them a return trip to State. The Blue Devils proved too much, as the Lions, playing their third game of the day in sweltering heat, fell by a 12-1 final in six innings.
The Lions opened Thursday with a 2-0 victory over Brewer, seeing Kayden Tarvin dominate the Patriots, holding them to three hits before Hannah Hill and Vada Willmore each drove in a run in the top of the seventh to keep the season alive.
That set up a showdown with Leeds, who defeated Guntersville in an elimination game Thursday morning, with the Lion bats waking up early.
Sarid scored four runs in the bottom of the first, with Val Owens scoring on a dropped third strike, followed by a Jalyn Hannah double to bring home two.
Leeds eventually battled back with two in the third, and two in the fifth to make it 5-5, but in the bottom of the fifth, the Lions took the lead for good, when Hannah Hill’s single to right with two outs scored a pair, which proved to be the winning runs.
Against Moody, the Blue Devils scored four times in the first to take a lead they would not relinquish. The score remained 4-1 until the fifth with Moody added a single run, then halted the game in the top of the sixth by scoring seven times. Sardis were hurt by eight errors in the loss.
The Lions end their season with a record of 25-18-1, which included tying for the regular season area title, then winning the area tournament title in three games.
Sardis reached the consolation round after going 1-1 on Wednesday, crushing Ramsay by a 10-0 final, then falling to eventual Regional champion Alexandria by a 3-0 final.
Guntersville made it to Thursday, but were eliminated in a 10-4 loss to Leeds to open the day.
The Green Wave took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second, then ran away late, scoring three in the fifth to make it a 5-1 game. But Guntersville rallied, scoring twice in the sixth and putting the tying run on second with two outs, but were unable to get the tying hit. The Green Wave responded with five in their half of the sixth to put any doubts about the outcome to rest.
Hollyn Jarmon had three hits in the loss for Guntersville, who concluded the year with a record of 20-19, and saw them capture the area tournament title with an undefeated run.
