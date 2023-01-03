PELL CITY, Ala. — The Geraldine Bulldogs outscored Cherokee County 16-8 in the fourth quarter to secure a 50-44 win in their final game of the Chick-fil-A Pell City Christmas Classic on Dec. 29.
The contest was tied 13-13 after a quarter, but the Warriors led 25-22 and 36-34 at the other breaks. The Bulldogs (11-7) took control in the final period.
“It was a good win over an athletic team,” Geraldine head coach Jeremy Smith said. “It was a grind-it-out kind of game. We played well defensively the second half.
“It was a good tournament for us. We competed well for three days.”
Jaxon Colvin collected a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds to power Geraldine’s attack. Lucas Bryant contributed 14 points and seven boards.
Redick Smith got eight points, four assists and two rebounds.
Cherokee County’s leading scorers were Jackson Amos with 18 and Jaden Wilson with 11.
The Bulldogs return to Class 3A, Area 14 play when they travel to top-ranked Plainview on Friday, Jan. 6.
Next week, Geraldine wraps up regular-season Area 14 play by visiting Sylvania on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and Asbury on Friday, Jan. 13.
The DeKalb County Tournament is scheduled for Jan. 16-21 at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville.
