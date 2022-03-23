This is an opinion column.
Momma loved coffee. She always said the thought of it woke her up each morning before the rooster crowed. While the rest of us caught a few more minutes of shut eye, she was in the kitchen preparing her favorite beverage.
In the 1970s, we didn’t have a Mr. Coffee machine sitting on the countertop … just a stainless-steel percolator that was used on the stovetop. It had a removable basket that Momma carefully added a few scoops of Maxwell House to then she placed it back into the pot she had filled with tap water.
She always put the percolator on the back right burner of the stove and turned the heat to high. It had a little glass knob on the top of the pot, and when the water started to boil at a rapid rate, you could see the bubbles dancing in it.
The boiling water repeatedly rolled upward through a tube to the top of the perforated basket where it rained down over the coffee grounds and back down into the boiling water. Momma brewed it about 10 minutes … her and Daddy liked it pretty strong.
I can still remember how hot the coffee was that Momma made in that old percolator. It seemed to still be boiling as she carefully filled their white China cups and added a touch of powdered creamer to both. I washed my biscuits and gravy down with orange juice while they sipped several cups of the steaming liquid with their breakfast every morning.
My parents not only drank coffee in the mornings … they enjoyed it all day long … winter and summer, no matter the temperature. Whenever we had aunts and uncles over for a Saturday night Rook game, Momma made several pots of coffee for everyone to drink with the coconut cake and pecan pie she had made for the gathering.
In the late 1980s, my brother and sisters and I pooled our money together and bought our parents their first automatic coffee machine. It was a Bunn and cost a small fortune … but it was worth every cent. Momma giggled and laughed when the glass carafe filled with freshly brewed coffee in less than five minutes. She thought that was just grand.
I never drank coffee as a child, but when I was grown and married with three children of my own, I took up the daily habit. I made the decision one day in Sears and Roebuck that since I was a mother and therefore an adult, it was time I started drinking coffee like my elders. I was 24 years old that day in the Gadsden Mall and paid $9.99 for a Mr. Coffee machine. Momma gave me a can of Maxwell House, and the following morning I took the first sip of what would become a daily ritual that still continues to this day.
Like my mother, the thirst for coffee wakes me up each morning. Try as I may to fall back asleep some days, it rarely happens. I’m not sure if it’s the caffeine calling my name or just habit, but it gets me out of bed and headed toward my Bunn Velocity. Within five minutes, the smell of freshly brewed coffee fills my kitchen and my memories … it reminds me of home and Momma. I drink a couple cups while I get started with my day... sometimes a third on the weekends.
Most people who know me are shocked to learn that as much as I love coffee, I don’t enjoy it any other way. I like a plain old cup of Maxwell House with a touch of creamer in it. I have tried those expensive concoctions at Starbucks, and while I admit they are tasty, it’s just not what I want each morning when I get up. I have also tried the bottled iced versions, but like my mother, I want my coffee hot … even on a warm summer’s day.
Most doctors now agree that moderate coffee consumption is actually beneficial to a healthy diet. They say that two to five cups per day can lower the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, liver cancer, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease ... I’m glad to know that my daily cup of Joe is actually good for me … but I think Momma already knew that.
