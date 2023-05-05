In John 15, Jesus identified himself as the true grapevine. God’s people are those who have a personal relationship with him. In 15:4 Jesus told his disciples to abide or remain in him. Throughout the chapter, Jesus enumerated the benefits of abiding in him. We will look at those later in this series. Now let’s turn our attention to how to abide in Christ.
As we mentioned last time, when we were born into our earthly family, we become kin for life to those in the family. That is set in stone. Nothing can alter that fact. But all of us want to be in fellowship with and on good terms with each member of our family, especially our immediate family. The key to that is communication.
Communication is the key to a good marriage. And to communicate the man and woman must spend time together. If parents want to maintain a close relationship with their children, even in the teen years, again communication is essential. And that requires spending quality time with them.
The same principle applies to our relationship with Christ. Our relationship with him is set in stone. Nothing can change that relationship we entered into at conversion. But our daily fellowship with him, or abiding in him, needs to be maintained. It is not automatic. Again, the key is communication.
How do we maintain communication with or daily abide in Christ?
Communication is a two-way street. Christ communicates with us through his Word-the Bible. We communicate with him through prayer. To stay closely connected to Jesus and abide and remain in him is accomplished by spending time alone with him every day in his Word and prayer. There is no other way to abide in Christ than by doing this.
The late Charles Stanly was once asked what one piece of advice he would give to every pastor. He knew the person who asked that question was expecting some profound statement. His answer? Spending time alone with the Lord every day in his Word and prayer. Not only is that advice important for pastors, it is the key to each individual Christian who wants to abide in Christ.
We can attend church every time the door is open. We can listen to countless sermons through various media forms. We can be involved in numerous service projects. And these have their place. But none of these can substitute for spending time alone with God each day. This practice is non-negotiable for abiding in Christ.
Here are some practical steps for spending time alone with God every day.
First, it is best to choose a definite time. If we do not, we most likely will not be consistent day in and day out. Second, choose a location. There is something about being in the same location every day. It needs to be a place free from distraction and interruption. Third, some type of prayer notebook along with a pen or pencil is suggested.
Billy Graham once said that we organize every area of our lives except our prayer lives. I take that to mean that our time alone with God is too important to be hit and miss and not organized. Some have argued that such suggestions as I have mentioned tend to make their time alone with God legalistic and mechanical. While I agree we must guard against that happening, I have found these “tools” have helped my time alone with God be transformed from a hit and miss to being more consistent.
Part of abiding in Christ is developing spiritual disciplines. Prayer is one such discipline. Part of the discipline of prayer is learning to be quiet and still. We read these words in Psalm 46:10: “Be still and know that I am God.”
Being busy is the enemy of prayer. Some are busy by choice. They haven’t learned to say no to all demands on their time. Some do so because they think it makes them more important or even more spiritual. Others are busy as a result of the choice of others. Ultimately, each of us is in charge of our own schedules. The busiest man or woman can find thirty minutes in their day to spend alone with God. Jesus had many demands on his time, yet even the Son of God took time to spend alone with his Father in prayer.
“Very early in the morning, while it was still dark, Jesus got up, left the house and went off to a solitary place, where he prayed.” Mark 1:35
As we spend time alone with God, a time of reading his Word before we pray allows to speak to us and prepare our hearts for prayer.
To be continued.
Chip Warren is past president of the Albertville Ministerial Alliance.
