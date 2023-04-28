DECATUR — The Guntersville Wildcats finished as the runner-up in the boys Class 4A-5A, Section 7 Tennis Tournament on April 18 at the Point Mallard Jimmy Johns Tennis Complex.
New Hope claimed the section championship. Both teams advanced to the AHSAA State Tournament at Mobile Tennis Center. The event started Thursday and concluded Friday.
The Wildcats won two singles championships and one doubles title in the Section 7 event. Results from the final round were:
No. 1 singles: Elisha Sims, Guntersville, defeated Christopher Wood, Westminster, 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 singles: Ryan Stanichowski, Guntersville, def. Hunter Maples, New Hope, 6-0, 6-0
No. 3 singles: Hudson Thomas, Scottsboro, def. Jackson Porch, Guntersville, 7-5, 4-6, 11-9
No. 4 singles: Tru Bynum, Randolph, def. Wyatt Trimble, New Hope, 7-5, 3-6, 10-3
No. 5 singles: Dalton Glasgow, Guntersville, def. Tyson Prince, New Hope, 7-5, 6-2
No. 6 singles: Jonathan England, Arab, def. Marshall Prince, New Hope, 6-2, 6-2
No. 1 doubles: Sims/John Michael Weaver, Guntersville, def. Isaac Carillo/Connor Chambers, New Hope, 6-0, 6-1
No. 2 doubles: Bryson Spivey/Marshall Prince, New Hope, def. Andy Gia/Tru Bynum, Randolph, 6-3, 6-2
No. 3 doubles: Wyatt Trimble/Tyson Prince, New Hope, def. Fawad Ismail/Rudhra Patel, Randolph, 6-0, 6-4
