A busy week for new Albertville varsity girls coach JD Cotten, which included running the Little Aggies Basketball Camp, was capped Tuesday night as he rounded out his first coaching staff with the addition of two new coaches.
Blake Enlow and Heather English were announced as the newest hires to the program, with Enlow assuming the junior varsity head coaching duties, and English named a varsity assistant.
Cotten praised the work ethic and basketball knowledge of the new hires, as well as the work his administrators, Principal Jordan Phillips and Athletic Director Matt Lambert, put into making the hires happen.
“I’m very excited to have them on-board,” Cotten said. “They both won those positions themselves; it was not somebody I just hired. They won it outright just with them speaking about how they wanted the program to go, and how they fit the program.
“I like having both of them with me and I think it’s going to be a real successful staff.”
Cotten praised their work with younger kids throughout the summer, not just at Albertville, but across the county where there are potential Albertville players.
Enlow, originally from Enterprise, played for two seasons at Enterprise then moved to Headland where he graduated in 2015. From there he attended Freed-Hardeman University in Tennessee before transferring to Mississippi State. After graduation he coached at Vernon in Lamar County before coming to Albertville.
“I’m super thrilled,” Enlow said. “I come from a little 2A county school, so coming to a place like this is the Taj Mahal compared to what I’m used to.
“Coach Cotten is a heck of a guy. He knows what he’s doing and what he’s talking about when it comes to basketball, so I’m excited to be working with him.”
English joins the staff after a standout prep and college career.
Originally from West Virginia, where in high school she was an All-State selection, English is a member of the 1,000-point club and set her school’s record for rebounds in a career.
Her prep career took her to Pikeville (Kentucky) College, where she was a team captain her senior season, and since her playing career ended has coached rec leagues and youth basketball and viewed this as the perfect opportunity to work with older players.
Pikeville is now the University of Pikeville and competes in the NAIA.
“I’m very excited to join Coach Cotten and this group of young ladies,” English said. “I’ve been helping out this summer and it’s been exciting to get back in the gym and be around the game. These girls are excited and want to learn. They’ve been working hard so it’s exciting to be part of that.”
English has been married to her husband, Chip, for 14 years. Together they have five children, Trot, Tatum, Teagan, Tebow, and Ty.
Chip English is Albertville’s head football coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.