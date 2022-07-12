This is an opinion column.
One day last week, one of my grandsons came to spend the day with me again. Levi is six-years-old, loves fishing, baseball and his iPad. Well, none of those things were available at Nanny’s house, so he asked what we were going to do all day. I laughed and buckled him in the backseat of my car. “You’ll see,” I told him.
We drove about five miles down the road to a nearby farm that sells produce to the public…I had ordered ahead 10 dozen ears of Silver Queen corn. Levi watched as the men loaded up the back of my car and asked why in the world we needed so much corn…there were four huge boxes of it. I explained to him the process of freezing corn to eat during the winter months when it wasn’t available to buy fresh. He rolled his eyes and told me that I could buy corn in cans at Walmart all year long.
We sat on the back porch the rest of the morning…ceiling fans swirling overhead and flies buzzing all around us...shucking those 120 ears of corn. My grandson surprised me…he didn’t complain and worked hard and steady, throwing the shucks and silks into the wheelbarrow and the corn into a big bucket. We both broke a good sweat while I told him about all the corn his dad used to help me shuck when he was just a little boy. He wanted to know who did a better job, him or his dad….of course, I told him he did.
While we worked, I told him about my momma and daddy who he never got to meet… they were both long gone before he was born. I told him about the long rows of corn Daddy planted in Rabbittown when I was a little girl and how I had to crawl on my knees and help plant it in the spring and then stand on my tiptoes to pick it when it grew taller than me a few weeks later.
I told him stories about me and Momma shucking hundreds of ears of corn on our back porch then how I helped her in the kitchen get it ready for our big old chest freezer we kept out in the garage. It always took us days and days to get it all put up because once it started producing, it came in fast and we worked hard to preserve it all for the long, cold months ahead.
Levi and I finally finished shucking what I had bought, and I told him we were done. I had planned on waiting until he left later in the day to start the process of putting it in my deep freeze, but he begged and pleaded and wanted to finish what he helped start. His newfound work ethic impressed me, so between the two of us, we got the huge buckets of corn into the kitchen.
I know there are several new ways to put corn in the freezer, but old habits are hard to break with me. So, like my Momma always did, I put two big pots of water on the stove to boil. Levi helped wash the corn while the water started heating up. When it began to steam and roll, I carefully filled the pots to the brim with the fresh corn I had broken into halves. He set my kitchen timer to seven minutes and we got a big washtub ready with cold water and big chunks of ice.
When the clock buzzed, I used tongs and took the corn out piece by piece and put it into the ice water. While it cooled, we filled the boiling pots up once more with corn and set the timer again. Just before the next buzzer sounded, Levi took the corn out of the ice water and spread it out on the table we had covered with clean towels. I emptied the now tepid water and filled the washtub up again with ice and water so I could immerse the next batch into it to cool off quickly.
We repeated this process over and over again for the next several hours. Levi never tired and kept a steady pace alongside me. It didn’t take him long to learn the method of blanching the corn and cooling it off as quickly as possible. I left two of the roasting ears in the boiling water a little longer and put them on a little plate for him. He could barely wait for them to cool and ate every niblet off the cobs exclaiming that was the best corn he had ever eaten in his life.
After we had it all processed at last, we began putting the cooled ears of corn into plastic Ziploc bags. When it was all said and done, we neatly stacked sixty-one bags in the freezer. Not bad for a day’s work.
When my son pulled in the driveway shortly afterwards, Levi rushed out to the truck and took his dad to the freezer in the garage to show him what we had done all day. He was so proud of that corn and said he had the most fun ever at Nanny’s house.
Like his dad always helped me and like I always helped my mother, I am so thankful that my grandson spent the day with me, carrying on the family tradition. I can only hope that one day he shares the memory with his own child about the day he spent at Nanny’s house…shucking corn and preserving our history.
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist.
