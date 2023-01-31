ALBERTVILLE — The Albertville Board of Education met in a specially called meeting Tuesday morning to accept the resignation of head football coach Chip English, who is leaving the Aggies after two seasons to become quarterbacks coach at traditional 7A power Hoover.
English, who was a college quarterback at Greensboro College in North Carolina and the University of Pikeville in Kentucky, succeeds Chris Smelley at Hoover. Smelley was named head coach at Sylacauga last week.
English led the 2005 Pikeville football team to the program’s first NAIA playoff berth. The team was inducted into the UPIKE Hall of Fame in 2019.
Wade Waldrop is head coach at Hoover, where he just completed his first season. Josh Reeves, who served as defensive coordinator for the Aggies in 2021, is an assistant coach at Hoover.
English’s teams posted back-to-back records of 1-9. The Aggies beat Grissom 34-27 in 2021 and Boaz 41-30 in 2022.
Albertville’s new head coach will be its third since becoming a 7A program in 2020. English followed Cliff Mitchell, who served as head coach in 2019, the Aggies’ last as a 6A, and 2020.
“Chip English is a man of integrity who has great passion for student-athletes and the game of football,” Dr. Boyd K. English, Albertville Superintendent of Education, said.
“We wish him the absolute best as he transitions to Hoover High School. He, his wife Heather, and their children have all left their mark on Albertville. This is an incredible family, and we were blessed to have them with us at Albertville.
“We have already begun the search for the next head football coach. It is our intention to move swiftly and diligently through the hiring process. We are grateful for the community's support during this transition, and I am confident we can find a coach who will work with our players to build a championship program.”
