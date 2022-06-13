Four Snead State teams were honored Thursday afternoon by the Alabama Community College Conference for their work in the classroom, including one team who was named the ACCC’s Academic Team of the Year in their sport.
The Parsons saw the baseball, softball, women’s tennis, and volleyball teams honored by the conference for posting a team GPA of 3.0 or higher for the 2021-22 academic year.
The Parsons baseball team were named the Academic Team of the Year by the league, posting a team GPA of 3.37, the highest baseball team average in the league.
“I can’t thank them enough, I’m on them pretty hard, and that they have bought in, I can’t thank them enough,” baseball coach Casey Underwood said. “They have to put in the time and the effort not only for academics and athletics, but other things that we do. It’s also a sacrifice for them. I’m thankful for the effort that they did to make that happen.”
According to Underwood, the baseball team saw 26 players who posted a 3.0 or higher grade point average.
In addition to the baseball team, the softball checked in at 3.17, the tennis team at 3.42, and the volleyball team at 3.26.
According to Underwood, who is also the Assistant Athletic Director, credit goes to the school’s administration and their emphasis on the classroom from the first time they step foot on the Snead State campus.
“Our administration does a great job,” Underwood added. “When they come in for Parson days, they set them up with faculty and staff. It starts with Dr. [Joe] Whitmore speaking to them at the beginning, then an Athletic Director in Mark Richard, who holds us to a high standard. But that starts the very first day they come in as a freshmen, when they set that schedule with their teachers and look at them face to face. That’s the whole thing that sets them up to graduate. When they walk onto campus for the first time, the first thing they’re told is, ‘This is what you need to do to graduate’ not to come here to take classes, but to graduate.
“And when these guys and girls graduate, with a 3.5 or better it’s amazing to see how much money there is to transfer to UAB, Jacksonville State, or wherever. I can’t thank our faculty and staff enough for what they do and the time they put in with the students to make that happen.”
Across all of athletics at Snead State, 79 student-athletes were recognized by the ACCC on the Spring 2022 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll for a GPA of 3.0 or higher.
