Supply chain issues seem to be one of the hottest topics of conversation all over the country today.
A large number of consumer goods are getting harder to find and this includes building materials, furniture and other homes goods. Despite that problem having a direct effect on the progress of the Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriot on Highway 431 in Albertville, the project is getting much closer to the finish line. As of now, that finish line has been set for early February.
Marshall County’s first ever hotel with suites broke ground in December of 2020. Originally, the open date was set for this month (November). However, developer Wes Long said the project hasn’t been immune to the issues involving the supply chain.
“A lot of what we’re waiting on his furniture and fixtures from overseas,” he said. “In fact, a lot of what we’re waiting on is stuck on containers still parked in the ocean. There was also a moratorium put on sheet rock back in August, which slowed down progress as well.”
Long added that there are still some lingering effects from the COVID-19 pandemic that have caused the delay. Regardless, he said the hotel will open soon and be ready to serve Marshall County and the surrounding areas.
“This will be a 79-room hotel with suites, a full fitness center and a pool,” he said. “We started the process of getting a Marriot chain hotel to Marshall County in 2016. It was originally planned for Guntersville but we’re very happy with this location. It’s three and a half miles from the Lake and very close to Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater.”
Long added, “The pandemic really changed the way people vacation. The idea of ‘stay-cation’ has become very popular. We have so much to do in this county with the lake and now Sand Mountain Park. We feel like this Fairfield Inn is going to be a hot spot for tourism and business as well.”
The Fairfield Inn and Suites is located across the Highway from Gilbert and Baugh ford on 10 acres in a subdivision with commercial lots still available. Several rooms are already finished as the project nears completion.
“The progressive leadership of Albertville Mayor Tracy Honea and the business-friendly developers are bringing a first of its kind hotel to Marshall County,” Long concluded. “Marriot is the biggest hotel chain in the world and we’re excited to see this building nearly finished.”
Follow the Fairfield Inn and Suites on Facebook for updates at www.facebook.com/sandmtnfaifield.
