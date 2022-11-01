ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — An Albertville man faces murder charges in connection to the death of a missing man.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said Christopher Stracener, 50, of Albertville, was served with a warrant for murder related to the death of James Tracy Denson on Oct. 24.
He is currently housed in the Marshall County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Sims said additional charges are expected to be filed in this case.
Denson was reported missing on Sept. 2 in Marshall County. He was last seen in early August in Guntersville.
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that led investigators to a area near the town of Susan Moore in Blount County, finding human remains later confirmed to be Denson’s.
Susan Moore police and fire departments, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Blount County Coroner’s Office and Marshall County District Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation.
