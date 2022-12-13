SARDIS CITY, Ala. — The Sardis varsity girls basketball team improved to 10-0 on the season by trouncing archrival Boaz 57-20 on Friday, Dec. 9 in a Class 5A, Area 13 matchup.
It’s Sardis’ largest margin of victory in series history.
The Lady Lions roared to a 16-3 advantage at the first-quarter break and stretched it to 30-11 at intermission. They led 43-15 at the final break.
“We forced several turnovers, and that was the best defensive game we have played this year,” Sardis head coach Heath Cullom said.
“Very proud of my girls’ efforts … they gave everything they had in this game. It was a big win for us moving forward in area play.”
Sardis improved to 2-0 in the Area 13 standings.
Caroline Johnson paced the Lady Lions with 13 points and six steals. Sidney Rutledge joined Johnson in double figures by scoring 10 points.
Jayda Lacks contributed seven points, and Kaylen Wallace closed with six points and 10 rebounds. Grace Harris, Jade Knight and Kytha Edwards chipped in six points each, and Gisel Mendez added three.
Sardis 56, Alexandria 39
The host Lady Lions picked up their ninth win by beating the Valley Cubs on Dec. 6.
A low-scoring first quarter ended in a 5-5 tie. Sardis led 19-15 and 32-30 at the other quarter breaks before exploding for 27 fourth-quarter points to pull away.
“Caroline Johnson continued her hot start to her senior year by pumping in 26 points, with 16 of those coming in the fourth quarter,” Cullom said.
Johnson finished with five 3-pointers and also grabbed eight rebounds.
Lacks posted a double-double of 12 points and 10 boards, and Mendez collected seven points and 10 rebounds. Edwards accumulated six points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
