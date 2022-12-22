This article is an opinion on religion.
Christmas is a time that can make you feel like you don’t have enough to offer. Maybe you see the decorations that others use and feel that you may as well not even try. Maybe you know what kind of gifts that others can place under the tree and feel that yours won’t be up to par.
Maybe you see the Christmas lights shining and others enjoying all the warm fuzzies of the season, yet you somehow want to retreat into a feeling of “not enough” and just wait out the holidays ...
Maybe you feel like the manger.
“But you, Bethlehem Ephrathah, though you are small among the clans of Judah, out of you will come for Me one who will be Ruler over Israel, whose origins are from of old, from ancient times.” Micah 5:2
It wasn’t an accident that there was a census taken as Mary was expecting Jesus. It wasn’t an accident that Joseph had to take them to Bethlehem to be registered.
The place for the Son to be born was chosen by His Father long before there was no room in the inn. But not only was Bethlehem “small among the clans of Judah” ... its best to offer was not even going to be the delivery room.
No. They had to go to a stable.
The Son of God had to be laid in a manger ... in a stable ... in a small town. Talk about not enough.
Maybe you feel like you have nothing to offer God. You feel like there is nothing special about you — no gift or talent — that you can present to Him. Maybe you feel like you don’t stand out in the crowds this time of year, that you would rather just pull away into the “silent night” of it all.
Maybe you feel like the manger.
So be the manger.
Be ready, be available, and be prepared to hold the glory of God within you for all to see.
The Lord is able to look past the ribbons and bows and choose you.
So be encouraged today to enjoy the celebration of His coming in the best way you know how, knowing that He didn’t just come for all that day...He came for you.
“Humble yourselves before the Lord, and He will lift you up.” James 4:10
May you have a blessed Christmas and a Happy New Year!
Amanda Conn has been a member of The River Church of God for more than 20 years, involved in several different ministries. She also works at Industrial Rental in Guntersville. She is the wife of Jeff Conn and mother to Jayden and Avery.
