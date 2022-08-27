Friday night, the Guntersville Wildcats took it to Lawrence County, winning the game 55-0.
In doing so, the Wildcats helped head coach Lance Reese win his 100th game at Guntersville. The 2022 season started Reese’s 13th year as the head coach of the Wildcats. The win against Lawrence County gives Guntersville its second win this season. Reese is now tied with legendary Guntersville head coach Joe Chorba.
“A lot of hard work went into this by a lot of players and coaches,” Reese said. “It’s not about me but is a testament to the tradition and history of Guntersville football. To be mentioned with Coach Chorba is a huge honor.”
Guntersville made quick work of the Red Devils in its first home game of the season scoring five touchdowns in the first quarter and one in the second. The Wildcats missed the extra point on the last touchdown of the half making the score 41-0 at the break.
Running back CJ Gomera took the opening kickoff deep into Lawrence County territory setting up the offense with good field position. Just a few plays later, quarterback Antonio Spurgeon ran in from 3 yards out for the first touchdown of the game.
On Lawrence County’s next possession, Guntersville linebacker EJ Havis picked off a pass and set the offense up with good field position once again. Sophomore running back Julyan Jordan finished the drive with a 5-yard touchdown.
The Guntersville defense forced a punt on the Red Devils’ next possession. Evan Taylor was back deep to receive the punt and took it 75 yards for another Guntersville touchdown.
The next three touchdowns of the first half were recorded by Gomera, Jordan and Gomera again. Spurgeon, Gomera and Jordan combined for 219 yards rushing in the first half. Spurgeon also completed eight of 11 passes for 100 yards.
The Wildcats returned to the second half with the game well in hand. However, the scoring wasn’t quite over just yet.
The Red Devils offense sputtered again to start the second half and were forced to punt the ball away. Again, Taylor went back deep to return the ball and brought it all the way back for a 65-yard touchdown return.
Lots of players got to see the field for Guntersville in the second half. Sophomore running back Enelson Delva got into the game and scored a 3-yard touchdown run. That was the last score of the game as Guntersville won 55-0.
Guntersville will host Crossville Friday night for the first Class 5A Region 7 game of the season. Reese needs just one more victory to be the winningest coach in GHS football history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.