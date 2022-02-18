JACKSONVILLE -- The Guntersville Wildcats checked a goal three years in the making Friday afternoon at Jacksonville State.
After reaching the Sweet 16 the last two seasons under coach Brett Self, the Wildcats, thanks to the shooting of Brandon Fussell, a big run to open the second half and smothering defense through three quarters, downed Leeds by a 63-51 margin to punch their ticket into Tuesday's championship game for a spot at the state tournament in Birmingham.
"I sat at this table two years ago and it was the first year here and these guys were with me," Self said. "We were just getting this thing going and had a tough loss. We made a point at that time two years ago at this table and this arena that we were going to change this culture. We were going to change Guntersville basketball and get back to where they've been in the past.
"I'm just super proud of these guys. Resilient. They made their runs and we countered. Second half we came out and played lights out. I thought our toughness down the stretch was the difference in the game."
Fussell led all scorers with 32 points in the victory, his second-straight 30-plus point performance, with 20 of those coming in the second half, while Cooper Davidson netted 11 to go with a game-high five assists, and Curt Blanchard chipped in with seven points and 13 rebounds.
A back and forth opening quarter saw three lead changes, then Guntersville get up by as much as five in the opening period, before Leeds trimmed the Wildcat lead to 14-11 after one.
The Green Wave clamped down in the second, and Guntersville got into foul trouble, with four players getting whistled for two fouls, forcing the bench to hold off any thoughts of Leeds pulling ahead. The Wildcats caught a break just before the break, as Fussell was fouled with 0.3 on the clock, sending him to the line for a pair and a 24-21 lead at the half.
Out of the break, it was all Guntersville to open the third as the Wildcats ripped off the first nine points of the quarter to open up a double-digit lead.
"Nothing X's and O's," Self said of the halftime adjustments. "We changed up, we're going to be grown men, we're going to man up, and we're going to battle and fight and play to our expectations and our level."
Self said he specifically called out Blanchard at the half, who responded with five points and nine rebounds after halftime.
Thanks to the first nine points of the third, Guntersville dominated the period to the tune of a 19-7 edge, taking a 43-28 lead to the fourth.
In the fourth, it was Fussell who helped drive home the dagger, sending Guntersville to the final. The junior guard connected on a trio of 3-point attempts in the fourth, at one point seeing the lead grow to as much as 17. Fussell and the Wildcats were also strong at the foul line in the win, with Fussell going 11 of 12, and the team finishing 16 of 19 for the game.
"I just took what they gave me pretty much," Fussell said of his effort, but was quick to give credit to Davidson's passing. "Cooper was getting me open, driving the defense and they were collapsing. He got me open, that was all Cooper."
Ford Barnes led four Green Wave players in double-figures with 12 points, while Josh Ruff and Tanner Chambers each netted 11.
With the Sweet 16 now in the rearview, the Wildcats will begin preparation for the Ramsay Rams, who rolled past Boaz in the other 5A boys semifinal Friday. The Wildcats will be hoping for redemption after getting eliminated last season by the Rams in a Sweet 16 game at Ramsay.
"Ramsay is really, really good," Self said. "We're going to enjoy this one tonight, again, two years ago we went to eat afterwards and it was a tough one. Now we'll go enjoy eating and enjoy this win and get prepared for them tomorrow.
"These guys that are here representing us, from that first year it's all propelled us to where we are today. Guys that have played here the last two years have helped us get to this spot, and these guys have carried us home."
Tuesday's championship game against Ramsay is slated for 10:45 a.m. at Jacksonville State, following the conclusion of the Guntersville girls game before.
