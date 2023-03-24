Albertville police are asking the public for help locating a missing man.
In a Facebook post Friday afternoon, the police asked for information about James Edward McKinney, age 61, who was last seen Jan. 23, 2023.
McKinney is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes, and was last seen driving a silver 2001 Chevrolet Blazer, tag number 4590AD7.
Anyone with information about McKinney is asked to contact Albertville police at 256-878-1211 or 256-891-8274.
