The Guntersville Wildcats and Sardis Lions advanced to the second day of the 5A East Regional at SMPA in Albertville, after having mirror image days on the diamond, while Boaz saw its season end with a pair of losses, including a marathon game in loser out play.
Guntersville and Sardis both played Alexandria and Ramsay on the day, with the Wildcats opening with Alexandria and dropping a 9-0 decision, then rebounding to rout Ramsay by a 16-3 final in loser out play. Sardis was the reverse, dominating Ramsay by a 10-0 score to advance to play Alexandria, where the Valley Cubs blanked the Lions 3-0, to put Sardis in the elimination play today.
Guntersville will play Leeds this morning in a game scheduled to start at 10:45 a.m., while Sardis will face Brewer, who topped Boaz in that marathon game, also at 10:45 a.m. Should either or both teams win, they will play again at 1:45 p.m. The consolation finals are slated to begin at 3:15 p.m. should either team advance that far.
While Sardis only collected seven hits in their win over Ramsay, the Lions were helped out by a Rams defense that committed seven errors in the game, leading to five unearned runs in the five-inning game.
Vada Willmore was the only Lion with multiple hits, posting two which included a triple, while also driving in two. Jade Knight, Val Owens and Jada Lacks each also drove in a pair in the win.
That run support proved plenty for pitcher Maddie Harris, who allowed just one hit over the five innings, fanning three while the defense played mistake-free behind her.
That setup a showdown with defending Regional champion Alexandria, who stymied the Lion bats to just one hit.
The Valley Cubs put up a run in the first that proved enough, before adding two more in the fourth for the final margin.
Kayden Tarvin was the tough-luck loser for Sardis in the circle, allowing one earned run, just five hits, and striking out four in the full six innings of work.
Guntersville opened its day with a 9-0 loss to Alexandria in their first game, getting no-hit by Cubs pitcher Rylee Gattis, who fanned 18 batters in the victory. It was a 1-0 game until the third when Alexandria scored four runs in both the third and fourth innings.
That loss put Guntersville into the loser-out bracket, where they crushed Ramsay with an early onslaught of runs.
The Wildcats opened the game with six runs in the first inning, then tallied runs in the third, through sixth innings, including four in the sixth for the final margin, halting the game an inning early.
Three different Wildcats collected multiple hits in the game, including Natalie Grimmett and Ivey Marsh, who each had three hits, including a double. Grimmett drove in four in the win, while Marsh plated three. Marsh also came around to score four times, while Brittany Slaten added two hits and three runs scored.
That pair were helped by the pitching a hitting of Addi Yarbrough. Yarbrough was 2 for 4 at the plate including a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored. In the circle, she fanned 13 Rams in the win, not giving up an earned run, and limiting Ramsay to just four hits.
Boaz saw its season come to an end, dropping an 8-4 decision to Leeds in the opening game, then falling in 10 innings to Brewer in an elimination game.
In the opener against Leeds, pitching controlled the game for the first three and a half innings, when the Green Wave tallied eight runs in the bottom of the fourth for a lead that proved too large to overcome.
The Pirates attempted to rally by scoring four in the top of the fifth, with Harly Wyatt, Sydney Noles, Emmorie Burke, and Madison Chapman each collecting RBIs in the frame. Wyatt was the only Pirate with multiple hits, while Allie Simpson collected a triple.
That loss dropped them into an elimination game with Brewer, where the Pirates started started strong but went cold for the next nine innings.
The Pirates plated a pair in the bottom of the first, getting a sacrifice fly from Burke, then followed by a Chapman triple to left for the early 2-0 lead.
Brewer countered with single runs in the second and fifth innings to tie the game 2-2, as Burke and Brewer pitcher Bronwyn Borden did battle. Burke fanned four over 10 innings of work, scattering nine hits, while Borden held Boaz to three runs despite giving up 11 hits. She escaped a number of jams thanks to 10 strikeouts.
The game reached the top of the 10th, when Brewer finally broke through. The Patriots opened with three straight singles to take a 3-2 lead, then got a sacrifice fly and a two-out single to stretch the lead to 5-2.
Boaz did not go quietly in the bottom of the 10th, opening with a double and a single, then a Wyatt groundout to bring home the first run, making it 5-3, and bringing the tying run to the plate. But a strikeout and a groundout ended the threat, bringing an end to the Pirates' season.
Boaz end the year with a record of 21-16-1.
