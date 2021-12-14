A Boaz man was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Springville on Monday.
Rusty C. Richardson, 32, was driving a 2006 Peterbilt tanker truck when he ran off 1-59 and hit several trees. The Crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. Monday, approximately two miles north of Springville, according to Alabama State Troopers.
Richardson died at the scene. A passenger was taken to the hospital.
No additional details were released as State Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.
