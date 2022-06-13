Charlie Jimmerson of Douglas was one of the inductees for the 2022 class of the Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame. The induction banquet took place June 4 at Lake Guntersville State Park.
Jimmerson’s hall of fame biography is:
John Charles “Charlie” Jimmerson was born on November 16th, 1965, to Ed and Jean Jimmerson. Charlie was raised on the family poultry and cattle farm in Douglas, Alabama, along with his four other siblings: Edward, Dianne, Gary, and Beverly. Charlie found his love for sports at an early age by going with his parents and spending many hours at the baseball field. The only youth sport at the time was Little League baseball. Charlie played all the way through elementary school and made many all-star teams.
Sadly, his father’s untimely death from cancer happened when Charlie was 10 years old. Charlie’s mother took over the family farm and taught Charlie what it was like to have a great work ethic. That work ethic has been a characteristic of Charlie throughout his adulthood.
Douglas High School’s athletic facilities became home away from home for Charlie as a youth. Charlie’s junior high and high school coaches would become major influences over him the rest of his life. Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame inductees Coach John Allen and Dr. Richard Ferguson were not only mentors but became lifelong friends. Charlie played junior high football for MCSHoF Coach Kenneth Adams and Keith Swisher. He played junior high basketball for MCSHoF inductees Coach Gerry Ledbetter and Coach Rex Mitchell.
Upon entering high school, Charlie was a member of the high school basketball, football, and track teams. Douglas High School was a small 2A school where the high school teams were made up of athletes that spanned several classes. MCSHoF Class of 2022 inductee Coach Paul McAbee came to Douglas as the head football and track coach during Charlie’s sophomore year. Coach Mac would revive the track program in which Charlie would find great success. On the football team Charlie played three positions: quarterback, wide receiver, and cornerback. His teammates from the D.H.S. class of 1984 included Sam Wright, Alan Thacker, Phillip Kinney, Brian Renfroe, Anthony Veal, John Brooks, Bobby Clines, Ronny Daniel, Johnny Daniel, and Chuck Robertson. Coach Cliff Gillies took over the basketball program in Charlie’s senior year. Highlights from the ‘83-‘84 season included come from behind wins against Oneonta and Geraldine. In the Geraldine game Charlie pumped in 30 points, way before the 3-point line existed. Being a member of the track team is where Charlie found his greatest success in high school. Charlie competed in the long jump, triple jump, and the high jump. Coach McAbee ordered a set of video lessons that taught the proper technique for each of the jumps. Charlie was able to take those techniques and become skilled in each, but particularly the high jump. Douglas High School didn’t even have a jumping pit before Charlie’s 11th grade year. Dr. Ferguson, who was serving as the D.H.S. Principal and who was a former track coach at Albertville, teamed up with Coach McAbee and found a way to purchase the standards and landing pit. Charlie always believed they did this because they saw the potential of the young Eagle jumper. Charlie would qualify for the state track meet as a junior in the high jump by winning the sectional meet and would finish 3rd in the Class 2A state meet for the year. His senior year would be one for the record books at D.H.S. Charlie finished 1st in the high jump at the Marshall County track meet in 1984. Charlie also took 1st place at the sectional track meet that was held at Jacksonville State University and qualified for the state track meet. After the regional track meet, D.H.S. held its annual athletic banquet where Coach McAbee announced to the audience that Charlie would win the State Title. Charlie entered the state track meet at Troy University with more confidence than ever before knowing the belief that his coaches and teammates had in him. Charlie jumped better than he ever had and brought home the first-place finish. Charlie became the first ever Douglas High School athlete to win an individual gold medal at the state level.
Charlie graduated from Douglas High in 1984. Charlie knew in high school that he wanted to make a difference in people’s lives the way his coaches and teachers had done for him. The lessons that he learned from his coaches ultimately led Charlie into high school coaching. He attended Snead State for two years and then transferred to Jacksonville State and enrolled in the College of Education. During his senior year at JSU, Dr. Ferguson offered Charlie the opportunity to help coach the junior high football team alongside his longtime DHS friend Milton Sutton. Charlie graduated from JSU in 1988. After graduation MCSHOF inductee Mr. Ollin Hayes hired Charlie to become the junior high football and basketball coach at Boaz High School. A couple of years later, Coach Randy Lill promoted Charlie to the varsity football staff where they saw great success immediately. They made the state playoffs in 1992 and 1993. Charlie also coached the boys’ track team at Boaz High. Charlie would coach Fred Davis to a first-place finish at the state meet in the triple jump.
Charlie got the opportunity to return to his alma mater to coach football, basketball, and golf. Coaching alongside his former coach, inductee Rex Mitchell, the Eagles would make the state football playoffs in 1996 and 1998. During his coaching time at DHS, the golf team made appearances three years in a row at the state golf tournament.
After completing his Master’s and Educational Specialist degrees from the University of Alabama in 1996 and 2000, Charlie made the move into administration. He returned to Boaz to join Ray Landers as the assistant principal at Boaz Middle School. In 2004, he was promoted to the Marshall County Schools’ Central Office and served as Director of Technology. Charlie spent the next 16 years building and guiding the implementation of all aspects of educational technology. He presented at many state and national conferences during his time as Director of Technology. Charlie spent three years as Athletic Director for Marshall County Schools. Charlie was able to restructure the pay scale for all coaches in the school system, implemented school district sports tournaments, and was able to provide all four high schools with new team logo tents for the cross country and track teams.
The fall of 2006 brought a new chapter to Charlie’s athletic story. Charlie joined the local football officiating association to remain close to the game that he had enjoyed since his days at Douglas. Charlie was fortunate to join long time officials Gary Quarles and Marvin Ball as a crew member. Under their tutelage, Charlie advanced very quickly to officiating playoff games. In 2013, he was selected to work the 5A state championship game in Bryant-Denny Stadium as a line judge. The following year, Charlie became a white hat head referee. He has worked numerous games and playoffs as the crew chief. His crews have become like family. In 2020, he was able to work a game with 3 sets of fathers and sons. Working on the field with his son Jalon has been a highlight of his officiating career.
Charlie spent 10 years serving the Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame as a board director. Charlie, along with MCSHOF inductee Dr. Richard Ferguson and fellow 2022 MCSHOF Inductee Patrick Williams worked together to produce the banquet videos.
Charlie married his high school girlfriend, Tracy, in 1986. Charlie and Tracy have lived in Douglas since they were married. Tracy also retired from Marshall County Schools where she taught first grade at Sloman Primary. They have two children who are both Douglas High School graduates.
Daughter Jill was a cheerleader and a member of the cross country and track teams. After graduating from the University of Alabama, she returned to D.H.S. as the cross country and track coach. She is now a Computer Science teacher in Georgia and has obtained a Masters Degree in Educational Leadership, following in Charlie’s footsteps to become a school administrator. She is married to Brandon Carrier, and they reside in Cartersville, Georgia. Jalon played basketball and was an all-county baseball player at D.H.S. While at JSU, he worked in the athletic office under Douglas High alum and MCSHoF inductee Greg Bonds. After graduating from Jacksonville State University with a Sports Management degree, he went to work for Marshall County Schools in the technology department and is an assistant for the D.H.S. varsity boys’ basketball team. He is also a member of his dad’s football officiating crew. He is married to the former Anna Beth Watson of Guntersville, and they reside in Douglas.
Charlie has always loved his hometown of Douglas. He served the town as Fire Chief for 8 years and currently serves as a town councilman. Charlie enjoys spending time and traveling with his family. He continues to chase sporting events all over the United States. He has made numerous trips to Major League Baseball, NBA, and NHL games, as well as NASCAR events. Every year he makes every effort to attend many football and basketball games in both Jacksonville and Tuscaloosa. Charlie and his family are members of Bethany Baptist Church in Horton.
Editor's note: The other MCSHOF class of 2022 bios will be published in upcoming editions of The Reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.