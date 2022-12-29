This article is an opinion.
I’d given up on being a husband or father until the Lord brought Malarie Haven into my life.
Our first date was Dec. 22, 2010. Two years and one week later, she became my beautiful bride. On Thursday, Dec. 29, we celebrated our 10th anniversary. It’s been the fastest — and best — 10 years of my life.
Malarie was battling sickness when our milestone arrived, and I tried my best to help nurse her back to health. She’s nursed me back to health a few times during our marriage, including through a couple bad cases of the flu.
From the start of our marriage, we committed to keeping Christ at the center, and we haven’t wavered from that commitment. We trust that Christ has bound us together with cords that can’t be broken.
The two of us became the three of us in July 2014, when we welcomed our son, James. Exactly two years and one day later, we became a family of four when our son, Brady, was born.
I tried to convince my beautiful bride that two children were enough, but her heart was set on being a mother of three. When we discussed this with our obstetrician, Dr. Melvin D. Thornbury, he looked at me and said, “You know who wins this, right?”
In November 2018, our daughter, Maggie Jo, was born and completed our family. Maggie has made me thankful I changed my mind about three kids. I like to say we have two bosses in our family — Malarie and Maggie Jo.
Being married to Malarie has been everything I hoped it would be and more, and I’m excited about what the future holds for us and the kids. I pray the Lord continues to keep us so happy together.
Remembering
Uncle Mack
Over the last decade, I’ve said goodbye to many of the best people I’ve ever known. My Uncle Mack Edmonson joined that list on Christmas Eve, as he lost his valiant fight against cancer at the age of 76.
Mack and my Aunt Clara — the youngest of Dock and Irene Allen’s nine children — celebrated their 56th anniversary in August. They married three months after graduating together in the Crossville High School class of 1966. Soon after their wedding, Mack was drafted into the Army and served our country in Vietnam.
Uncle Mack owned a ham radio license since he was 15. He was super smart when it came to radios and electronics. His knowledge and expertise amazed me.
Mack was a wonderful uncle, and I was proud to be his nephew. I knew he loved me, and I loved him too. I can see his smile and hear his laughter as I write this.
We’re all going to miss you Mack, but there’s a glad reunion day coming.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher of The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
