Helen Ruth Yarbrough
Boaz
Helen Ruth Yarbrough, 69, of Boaz, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
There will be a celebration of life Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 2 p.m. at her daughter’s residence, 45 Bellamy Road, Boaz, AL 35956. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Sarah Minor (Jacob); and son, Corey Yarbrough; seven grandchildren; and her brother, Ronnie Messer.
She was preceded in death by her sunshine, her daughter, Lorrie Dawn Rice; and her parents, Preston and Eula Messer.
Helen dearly loved her grandchildren and expressed how much she wanted them to go to college. If you would like to do anything in memory of Helen, a personal donation to Sarah Minor will be placed in an account for her grandchildren’s education.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the MMCS, 2nd floor ICU staff for your caring kindness.
Dorthia Ganell Harris
Crossville
Ms. Dorthia Ganell Harris, 79, of Crossville, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Per the wishes of Ms. Harris, no public services are planned at this time. W.T. Wilson Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a son, Jason Sanders; sisters, Lynnette Ford, Letha Wade, and Marolyn Carroll; brothers, Paul Harris, Jimmy Harris, and Tony Harris; and two grandchildren.
Infant Xavier Nathan Lopez Jr.
Albertville
Infant Xavier Nathan Lopez, Jr., of Albertville, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center North.
He is survived by his parents, Xavier Lopez and Alexis Hilburn; grandparents, Dennis Hilburn, Anna Carroll, Lisa Lopez and Polo Gutierrez; great-grandparents, Vickie and Roy Chadwick and Earl Carroll; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
There will be a memorial service at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at East Albertville Baptist Church, 902 E. McKinney Ave., Albertville, Al. 35951. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Margaret Anne Handlowick
Crossville
Mrs. Margaret Anne Handlowick, 87, of Crossville, passed away Thursday March 16, 2023.
Mrs. Handlowick is survived by sons, Thomas Williams (Betty) and James Handlowick.
Graveside services were Saturday March 18, 2023, at Liberty Cemetery in Painter. W.T. Wilson Funeral Home assisted the family.
Clyde Vinson Powell
Crossville
Clyde Vinson Powell, 76, of Crossville, died March 18, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Geraldine Funeral Home Chapel with Phillip Gilliland officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions of The ARC, 201 Grand Ave. S., Ft. Payne, AL 35967.
Survivors include his wife, Gwen Painter; daughter, Sonya (Todd) Dalrymple; and two granddaughters.
John Bascum Rogers Jr.
Guntersville
John Bascum Rogers Jr., 58, of Guntersville, died Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Services will be Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Guntersville Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. with a memorial service following at 2 p.m.
Survivors include sisters, Robbie (Larry) Ross, Rebecca (Mike) Young, and Ann (Courtney) Cole; and a brother, Ronnie (Janet) Rogers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be made to 2nd Chance Shelter, 130 County Road 398, Boaz, AL 35957.
Joseph “Jody” Bryant Stewart
Fairhope
Joseph “Jody” Bryant Stewart, 65, of Fairhope Alabama, passed away on March 16th, 2023, due to a heart attack.
The visitation will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 2 p.m. and service to begin 3:30 p.m. at Albertville First Baptist Church. Pastor Mike Johnson will be officiating. Burial will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery for family.
Jody is survived by his wife, Tammy Stewart; children, Heather (Clay) Maxey, of Mountain Home, AR, Erik (Taylor) Stewart, of Mountain Home AR, and Savannah Stewart, of Epping, NH; bonus sons, Tyler Reis and Andrew Reis; six grandchildren; four brothers, Bobby (Nanette) Stewart, Terry Stewart, Greg (Lori) Stewart, and Tommy (Teresa) Stewart; one sister, Diane Chavers; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St Jude’s Children Research Hospital.
Kari Salers
Boaz
Kari Salers, 53, of Boaz, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023, at her residence.
Services were Monday, March 20, 2023, at Bethlehem Baptist Church with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Rev. Wayne White officiated. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her husband, Jeff Salers; sons, C. J. (Jessica) Feemster and Austin (Britney) Feemster; five grandchildren; parents, Joe and Deb Southerland; sister, Kris Hooper; sister-in-law, Brandi (Rodney) Floyd; brother-in-law, Shane (Suzanne) Salers; and a host of nieces, nephews and family.
Mack Guest
Boaz
Mack Guest, 81, of Boaz, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Huntsville Hospital.
Services were Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Liberty Cemetery at Aroney. Rev. Joe Wise and Steve Williams officiated.
The family will receive flowers, or you may make donation to Unity Baptist Church.
Mr. Guest is survived by his wife, Annie Guest; children, Jill Chaviers (Steven), Rodney Guest, Steven Chad Guest, Julie Strayton (David), and Joy Messick (Devon); four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three chosen grandchildren; sisters, Nell Roberts, and Joann Pruitt; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Andrew Schwam
Albertville
Andrew Schwam, 35, of Albertville, died March 18, 2023, at UAB Hospital of Birmingham.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Porsche Schwam; daughters, Charlotte Schwam and Caroline Belyeu; sons, Gabriel Schwam and Kayden Warren; parents, Chuck and Kim Schwam; and sisters, Savannah Schwam and Danna Schwam.
Brent Anthony Word
Crossville
Mr. Brent Anthony Word, 33, of Crossville, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Funeral services were Sunday, March 19, 2023, from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Bro. Dennis Mitchell officiating. Burial was in Piney Grove Cemetery. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his daughter, Kora Skye Word; mother, Teresa Word; sister, Kashia Word; and grandfather, James Marvin Hancock.
