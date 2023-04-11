Margaret Elrod
Arab
Margaret Elrod, 91, of Arab, died April 11, 2023, at Marshall Manor Nursing Home.
Services will be Friday, April 14, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Tony Gunter officiating. Burial will follow at First Baptist Church Cemetery in Geraldine. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home Friday.
Survivors include a daughter, Lou Ann Carver; son, John Elrod (Tina); four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Gracie Marie Berry
Boaz
Infant Gracie Marie Berry, of Boaz, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Graveside services were Monday, April 10, 2023, at Hillcrest Cemetery. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Gracie is survived by her parents, James Berry and Victoria Brown; brothers, Dawson Scott Brown, Wyndell Dale Berry, Dalton Meeks, and Colton Meeks; grandparents, Melissa Brown (Butch), and Jerry Brown; and a great-grandmother, Peggy Bowen.
Howard Lee Alexander
Altoona
Mr. Alexander, 86, of Altoona, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at his residence.
He is survived by his sons, Phillip Alexander and Larry Alexander; brother, Ray Alexander; sisters, Lucille Hilburn and Doris Dunn (Earl) and one grandchild.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Moody’s Chapel Cemetery in Altoona with Bro. Gerald Deweese officiating. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.