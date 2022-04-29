An Albertville woman was granted clemency by President Joe Biden.
Kirstie Smith-Israel was sentenced to 97 months in federal prison in 2017 on charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. She was granted clemency Tuesday.
Kirstie Smith-Israel’s 8-year-long prison sentence has been commuted and she will now be released on April 26, 2023.
President Biden’s clemency list focused on non-violent drug offenders as part of the Biden administration’s push toward criminal justice system reform.
Families Against Mandatory Minimums President Kevin Ring said sentence commutation is not to be confused with a pardon.
“Clemency covers both commutations, which is a shortening of your sentence, and pardons, which means it’s usually somebody who’s already served their sentence, it’s the government saying ‘you’re forgiven’ and you can have all your rights back,” he said. “But commutations, there were 75 of those Tuesday. That’s what Kirstie received. That just shortens your sentence. It’s really powerful because so many of our drug sentencing laws are so excessive, it’s important that the President used his clemency authority to commute sentences like Kirstie’s.”
