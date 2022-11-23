Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has filed a motion to intervene in a federal lawsuit to stop a Trump-era immigration policy from expiring next month.
The policy, based on Section 265 of Title 42 of U.S. health law, restricts border access to illegal immigrants due to health concerns. Title 42 went into effect at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and has since stopped 1.7 illegal immigrants from entering the country, according to a release from Marshall’s office.
“In April, after the Biden administration indicated it would no longer enforce the Title 42 policy, I joined with nearly two dozen other states in filing motions to keep the valuable policy in effect so that America’s borders are not further jeopardized,” Marshall stated.
He and other attorneys general did receive a preliminary injunction against the lawsuit in May, but a Washington D.C. federal court officially ruled in November against Title 42. The Biden Administration has asked for the policy to terminate on December 21 to give it time to transition to a new plan.
“Alabama and our partner states filed our motion with U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on November 21 to intervene in the federal lawsuit to defend the legal necessity of Title 42 to uphold America’s border security,” Marshall continued. “Sadly, just as the Biden administration has demonstrated little interest in defending our national borders, it has shown equally shallow motivation in standing in support of federal rules that would do the same. Our states have no choice but to take up this fight on behalf of America’s security.”
Attorneys general from 14 other states joined Marshall in filing the motion: Arizona, Alaska, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.
