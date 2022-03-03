BIRMINGHAM – Lee-Huntsville High School’s girls’ basketball team made history Wednesday night. The Generals down St. Paul’s Episcopal 53-34 in the Class 5A semifinals as the AHSAA 100th AHSAA State Basketball Championships continued at BJCC Legacy Arena.
The victory sends the rising program of Coach J. Silas into Saturday morning's state championship game at Legacy Arena for the first time in school history. And it comes one year after Lee-Huntsville’s boys won their second state title. The boys also reached the 2022 state tourney and was scheduled to play UMS-Wright in the Class 5A boys’ semifinals Wednesday night.
Je’Niyah Silas, the daughter of Lee’s head coach, scored 20 points to led the Generals Wednesday. She was 5-of-6 at the free-throw line and made four 3-pointers. Defensively, she had a team high three steals. Limaya Batimba had nine points and Jayla Turner had eight points and two assists.
St. Paul’s (19-12), coached by Amanda Niehoff, reached the state semifinals for the first time since 2007. Ella Vallas had an exceptional game with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Rachel Bell had three assists and scored three points, all on four free-throw attempts.
