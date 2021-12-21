A dog awaiting trial for biting a woman in Guntersville may have its case expedited after it was involved in another violent attack.
According to Guntersville City Attorney Kelsey Yoste, Havoc — a pit bill terrier mix — broke out of his cage at Guntersville Animal Hospital and attacked another dog.
“I was informed by the head nurse there that [Havoc] busted out of his kennel, somehow slipped the hook off and escaped and attacked another dog,” she said. “There was some significant bleeding, but the dog is recovering.
“They’ve amended his kennel to have a stronger hook on there to prevent that from happening in the future, but it’s a concern of the City’s for the safety of the staff at the animal hospital as well as the safety of other animals there.”
Havoc was ordered by Judge Shannon Mitchell to be euthanized Nov. 29 for attacking and injuring Teri Angel but was granted a stay of execution while his owner, Valina Jackson, appeals the decision at a jury trial.
Yoste said she filed a motion with Circuit Judge Tim Riley to expedite Havoc’s appeal and have him sedated while he awaits trial. However, she said Jackson’s attorneys filed counter motions to deny expedition, to have Havoc remanded into Jackson’s custody until the trial, to have the case dismissed entirely, or alternatively, grant Jackson visitation rights with Havoc.
Yoste requested a hearing with Judge Riley for her and the other attorneys to make the case for their motions. That hearing may take place sometime after the holidays, she said.
Whichever party proves unsuccessful in the appeal, either Jackson or the City of Guntersville will incur all costs associated with boarding Havoc, which if Yoste’s motion is approved, would include the additional costs of sedation.
“It would be extra daily expenses clearly, so I’ve asked that the court either have Miss Jackson keep the bill at the animal hospital updated or continuously paid, or in the alternative to have her post a bond so that if she is unsuccessful at the end, then they would be reimbursed.”
Yoste said it’s currently costing about $20 per day to house the dog without sedation.
“By the time it went to trial, it would just be an astronomical bill that I want there to be a safeguard to make sure that that’s paid,” she said.
