GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — With 240 hospital beds, 1,300 employees, 26 specialties and an annual revenue of $552 million, Marshall Medical Centers is a key player in local economic development. Excellent healthcare and school systems are critically important to new businesses scouting for thriving communities in which to locate.
“The quality of healthcare for a community this size is unique,” said Marshall Medical Centers President Chris Rush, keynote speaker at the annual Lake Guntersville Chamber of Commerce Healthcare Breakfast.
Rush provided an overview of the local county-owned medical system, which is part of the Huntsville Hospital network. Hospitals nationwide are still recovering from the pandemic, which forced them to significantly restrict visitation, and at times, patient services such as elective inpatient surgeries. Twenty percent of hospitals’ workforce left during that period, he said, while nurses who stayed on the job had to take on the extra workload. That created a strain on the entire nursing profession.
“We are still dealing with that issue,” Rush said.
Rush came to Marshall Medical six months ago with a background in hospital administration and finance – including serving as the Administrator of Rush Foundation Hospital in Meridian, Miss. – a hospital founded by his great grandfather. He holds a master’s degrees in business administration. He was previously head of operations and practice management for more than 200 physician practices across 30 locations for the Huntsville Hospital Health System.
In introducing Rush, Roy Rollings, chairman of the Marshall County Healthcare Authority, said the lifeblood of a health system is its physicians and the ability to manage finances. He credited Rush with having the skills to work with both.
The future of local healthcare
A main goal for Marshall Medical going forward is to stabilize and increase its workforce, Rush said. One move toward that effort is a new workforce development coordinator recently added to the hospital staff. Additional efforts include:
•Implementing nursing apprenticeships where new nurses will be trained, paid during training and then hired as employees
•Recruiting top-notch physicians and growing service lines, including cardiology, pulmonology, critical care and others
•Integrating more closely with specialists and care teams in Huntsville and at UAB
•Improving access to Marshall North and South to make it easier for patients to get through tasks such as registration, check-in and bill paying
•A large construction project in Boaz expected to be completed next year is increasing ICU beds, inpatient and surgical volume
“Our focus is on providing the right care at the right time in the right setting,” Rush said.
Recruiting efforts for new physicians have been very successful with the additions of an orthopedist, a female urologist, a neurologist, an additional hospitalist, a pediatrician, a radiologist and a third oncologist at the Marshall Cancer Care Center.
Emergency Physician Dr. Tyler Hughes was recently named to the role of vice president of medical affairs where he will serve as lead executive physician over Marshall Medical Centers.
“He will help make this the best hospital system possible for the local area,” Rush said.
In closing, Rush stressed that the Marshall Medical team is passionate about the mission to serve the community and is committed to providing modern services, excellent quality, a safe environment and easy access in a setting that is welcoming and friendly.
“That’s important in order for everyone to feel they’re not just a number.”
