Marshall County Sheriff’s Office investigators continue to work a child sex abuse case.
According to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie, Matthew Talley, 33, of Huntsville, has been arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 years old.
He is currently being housed in the Marshall County Jail under a $100,000 bond.
Due to the sensitivity of the case, few details are being released, Guthrie said.
Guthrie declined to release any connection between the victim and Talley other than to confirm the victim or victims were residents of Marshall County.
“Our investigators are working the case initiated by the Department of Human Resources,” Guthrie said. “We are still doing more interviews. The case is being worked in conjunction with DHR, the Sheriff’s Office, and the Child Advocacy Center.
“We are blessed with being able to have all these agencies right here in the county able to work together.”
Additional charges are possible, Guthrie said.
Anyone who knows of a child being abused or molested is urged to call DHR immediately.
“If a child has been touched inappropriately – be it in connection with this case or a different case – tell someone immediately,” Guthrie said. “The child must tell a family member, a relative, a teacher, school counselor, someone they feel secure with.
“If you think something is going on in a house, report it to DHR.”
