BOAZ — Snead State softball will host a series of camps this June, head coach Tracy Grindrod recently announced. On June 5-6, the program will host an Elite Camp for ages 12-18, and a One-Day Camp featuring two different sessions open to all ages June 12.
Elite Camp (ages 12-18) | June 5-6, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
The Snead State Elite Camp will challenge you to learn new skills, improve your softball IQ and apply those tools in a competitive setting.
You will have the opportunity to work with Snead State and the coaching staff on all phases of the sport: offense, defense, base running and pitching. Within each phase, you will learn and execute physical and situational drills to help you translate your softball skills and knowledge to winning games.
The camp will also cover player development strategies that the Snead State softball staff use to train confident and successful student-athletes. It is a two-day camp from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily. The cost is $200.
To register, email Grindrod at tracy.grindrod@snead.edu.
One-Day Camp (open to all ages) | June 12, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.
Snead State One-Day Camp is open to all ages. The camp will challenge you to learn new skills, improve your softball IQ and apply those tools in a competitive setting.
You will have the opportunity to work with Snead State and the coaching staff on all phases of tne sport: hitting, pitching and catching. Within each phase, you will learn and execute physical and situational drills to help you translate your softball skills and knowledge to winning games.
Fielding and defense will be from 10 a.m. until noon. Hitting will be held from 1-3 p.m. The cost is $50 per session.
To register, email Grindrod at tracy.grindrod@snead.edu.
Open tryout | May 31, 6-8 p.m.
Prior to the scheduled camps, Grindrod said an open tryout for 2023 and 2024 high school graduates is set for May 31 from 6-8 p.m. To register, email Grindrod at tracy.grindrod@snead.edu.
Prospects must provide a copy of an updated physical to be eligible for the tryout.
