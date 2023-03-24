Douglas senior Judah Bearden signs to play tennis for the Huntingdon Hawks during a March 16 ceremony in the DHS cafeteria. Celebrating the accomplishment with him are his parents, Jessica and Durand Bearden; and back row, from left, David Wisener, DHS assistant coach; Isabella Harmon, DHS head coach; his brother, Isaac Baker, and sisters, Ella and Charleigh Bearden; his girlfriend, Karma White; and Brian Sauls, DHS principal.