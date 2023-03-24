DOUGLAS — Judah Bearden started playing tennis when he joined the Douglas High School boys program as a seventh grader.
Over his career, Bearden has developed into one of the elite boys players in school history. His success for the Eagles earned an opportunity for him to compete at the next level for Huntingdon College in Montgomery.
Bearden signed with the Hawks during a March 16 ceremony in the DHS cafeteria, where family, friends, teammates and administrators joined in celebrating his accomplishment.
The Hawks compete in the NCAA Division III USA South Conference.
“I reached out to Huntingdon and I visited there, and as I was walking around campus, there were random people who came up to me and were like, ‘hey, how you doing?’” Bearden said. “I had like three people hold the door open for me that didn’t even know I was visiting the campus.
“I love it. It’s a small school … everybody’s a family there. Everybody knows each other, and that’s what I like most about it.”
Founded in 1854, Huntingdon lists an enrollment of 1,000 students.
Bearden broke into the Eagles’ lineup at No. 6 singles and has worked his way up to the No. 1 position.
“It’s completely different from 6 to 1, from a tennis aspect and a mental aspect too,” Bearden said.
“When you’re playing a guy who’s played five, six years, or since they were 5 years old, they are mentally strong in a match because they’re used to playing. If they miss two balls or three balls they can come back even stronger, because they’ve had the match experience. I love the change of pace too.”
Bearden said the mental aspect is what he loves the most about tennis.
“I love being mentally stronger than somebody,” he said. “If I mess up, I still have a smile on my face, and they’re wondering why I’m smiling in the middle of a match whenever I just messed up.
“I’m still going strong whenever it’s a close match. I’m not getting frustrated, because once you get frustrated, you lose the match.”
Bearden’s goals for the rest of the 2023 season include helping the Eagles win Marshall County and Class 4A-5A, Section 6 championships, as well as winning No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles titles in both tournaments.
He finished second in singles and doubles in both the county and section tournaments during his junior season.
Bearden’s performance helped Douglas reach the 4A-5A State Tournament in 2022. He advanced to the semifinals in both singles and doubles.
“It’s definitely a different atmosphere going to State, because there’s a lot more competition,” Bearden said.
“You look straight in front of you, and there’s 800 matches going on. You look left, and there’s 800 matches going on. You look right, there’s a thousand matches going on, and everyone there is good. They’re not somebody who’s brand new to tennis. It’s a whole of competition and a whole lot of fun too.”
Douglas head coach Isabella Harmon is excited for Bearden and his opportunity at Huntingdon. She’s also eager to see what unfolds for him and his teammates the rest of the 2023 season.
“Judah had a lot of success at State last year,” Harmon said. “He made it to the semifinals in singles and doubles.
“He plays football too, so I thought that maybe we would be starting the season kind of where we ended it last year, but he’s gotten better and better. He’s up here every day on his ball machine, he’s having people feed him balls and he’s finding people to hit with.
“He’s playing No. 1 for us this year, so he’s getting better every single match. He’s always the last person to leave practice. He’s always out there with one of our new guys feeding them tennis balls, telling them how to hit serves.
“Not only is he trying to get better as an individual, he’s trying to make our team better.”
