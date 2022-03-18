SOFTBALL
CLASS 5A
1. Alexandria (17-2)
2. Satsuma (16-4)
3. Rehobeth (11-3-1)
4. Tallassee (11-5)
5. Elmore County (11-4)
6. Brewbaker Tech (14-0)
7. West Point (11-3)
8. Hayden (6-3)
9. Moody (12-6)
10. Brewer (6-3)
Others nominated: Ardmore (3-2), Charles Henderson (1-7), Corner (5-5), Douglas (11-4), Guntersville (8-4), Holtville (11-2), Lincoln (11-8), Russellville (9-6), Sardis (3-5).
CLASS 3A
1. Mobile Christian (22-2)
2. Wicksburg (15-1)
3. Houston Academy (18-2)
4. Plainview (5-0)
5. Beulah (15-3)
6. Glencoe (13-3)
7. Pleasant Valley (10-5-1)
8. Prattville Christian (6-5)
9. Opp (11-5)
10. Geraldine (7-1)
Others nominated: Carbon Hill (11-2), Colbert Heights (5-1), Danville (4-5), Flomaton (4-2), Oakman (7-2-1), T.R. Miller (12-9), Winfield (7-1).
BASEBALL
CLASS 5A
1. Shelby County (12-1)
2. Holtville (13-1)
3. Russellville (6-6)
4. Madison Academy (7-6)
5. Headland (9-1)
6. Corner (7-1)
7. Alexandria (8-6)
8. Greenville (10-1)
9. Ardmore (7-2)
10. East Limestone (8-3)
Others nominated: Leeds (6-7), Parker (12-2), Sardis (7-6), West Point (6-5), UMS-Wright (5-7).
CLASS 3A
1. Phil Campbell (8-4)
2. East Lawrence (9-2)
3. Trinity (8-1)
4. Plainview (8-3)
5. Piedmont (7-4)
6. Bayside Academy (4-8)
7. Houston Academy (10-3)
8. Providence Christian (5-6)
9. Fyffe (6-3)
10. Lauderdale County (6-1)
Others nominated: Carbon Hill (6-2), Flomaton (6-4), New Brockton (9-2), Opp (8-4), Thomasville (7-4), T.R. Miller (9-3), Wicksburg (11-2).
CLASS 2A
1. G.W. Long (6-5)
2. Decatur Heritage (6-2)
3. Mars Hill (6-3)
4. Vincent (10-2)
5. Ariton (8-8)
6. Addison (6-2)
7. Leroy (6-3)
8. Spring Garden (8-1)
9. Southeastern (10-3)
10. Westbrook Christian (4-5)
Others nominated: Colbert County (5-5), Hatton (3-7), Ider (8-3), Sand Rock (2-1), St. Luke’s (4-7), West End (5-4).
