Homeowner fights back after finding alleged burglar in his kitchen

A homeowner fought back when he discovered a suspected burglar in his home.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said deputies responded to a possible burglary in progress call on Horton Nixon Chapel Road on March 26.
The responding deputy located a homeowner attempting to detain a suspect in the carport. The deputy detained the man, later identified as 43-year-old Jimmy Hogeland, of Blountsville.
Sims said the homeowner told deputies he returned from visiting a next-door neighbor to find Hogeland in the kitchen. The homeowner said Hogeland “came at me” and the pair began to fight. The homeowner was still attempting to maintain control over Hogeland when deputies arrived on scene.
"As his right, I commend the homeowner for protecting himself and his property when he found the offender in his residence,” Sims said. “If someone is caught breaking into a home, they need to realize the owner has a right to protect themselves and their property and they will do so."
Sims said during the subsequent investigation, deputies discovered Hogeland’s vehicle backed up to the home and loaded with property belonging to the victim. An amount of methamphetamines and marijuana were also recovered from the vehicle.
Deputies summoned an ambulance to check Hogeland for injuries sustained during the incident and he was transported to Marshall Medical Center South and later UAB Hospital for treatment.
Hogeland was not arrested at that time due to him being taken to Birmingham for treatment, Sims said. His vehicle was impounded, and warrants were obtained for his arrest.
On March 30, deputies discovered Hogeland was no longer in the hospital and tracked him down to a family member’s home where he was found hiding in a back room.
Hogeland was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property. He was transported to the Marshall County Jail where he remains under a $25,000 bond.
Investigators found the victim’s home had been burglarized a few days prior to the incident where Hogeland was discovered inside the home and an investigation is ongoing to determine if Hogeland was involved in that incident as well, Sims said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.