A bill passed by the Alabama Legislature during the last session has some Marshall County employees up in arms, both for its content and the way it was passed.
On top of giving board members a $100 raise, House Bill 532 effectively does away with term limits for all but one member, which is elected by the county employees. Before the new law, each of the five board positions could only be held for two 6-year terms.
Several county employees and officials, including Penni Windsor who currently serves on the board in the elected position, voiced their concerns with the bill during a meeting Monday night, saying not only did they not agree with removing term limits, but also questioned the apparent lack of communication regarding the bill’s proposal and passage.
“My concern was that this board had not asked for term limit changes nor had they asked for more money,” Windsor said.
She said she reached out to the county’s legislative delegation for answers and was told the bill was proposed on advice of counsel. Assuming they meant the personnel board’s counsel, Jeff McLaughlin, Windsor confronted him about the bill and confirmed he had not been the one to request it.
Additionally, Windsor said the delegation sent an email memo regarding the bill on March 1 to Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson and the personnel board chairman Charles Whisenant. District 2 Commissioner Rick Watson pointedly asked Hutcheson and Whisenant why they had not disseminated the email and information as asked by the delegation.
Whisenant said he did “not recall” receiving the email, and Hutcheson said he was tending to his wife in the hospital at the time, but did confirm the purchase order (PO) to place a public notice about the bill in the classified section of The Sand Mountain Reporter.
“Did I spread the word, no,” Hutcheson said. “We did a PO. We did exactly what we were asked to do.”
Watson responded, “It [the email] said to disseminate it. It said to pass the word to let your commission know about it.”
“I don’t disagree with that,” Hutcheson said.
McLauglin said the Legislature is not under any obligation to seek approval or alert the county when proposing laws that would affect it, however that has been common practice. He further expounded on his opinion of the bill saying he did not know whose idea it was, and that, despite its intent, it appeared not to be in the “best interest of the employees.”
One employee, Administrative Assistant to the Chairman Rhonda McCoy, asked again who it was who pushed for the bill and why it was done without board discussion.
“It just reeked as ‘good-ol-boy’ politics, and I don’t want to be a part of any of that,” she said. “I think when you get to where you’re doing this kind of stuff, whether it was meant to hurt anybody or not … it just doesn’t look good.”
Windsor said the board should strive to be more open and transparent in its processes and proposed drafting a resolution to ask the legislature to undo the bill, which couldn’t be addressed until the next legislative session a year from now, or in a special session.
Sen. Clay Scofield, who sponsored a similar bill, SB 333, said the bill’s intent was to make it easier to staff the board with competent members. He said he as well as Rep. Kerry Rich have, in the past, struggled to fill their board appointments with a qualified candidate. The reason the elected position was left with term limits, he said, is because it typically has several candidates vying to fill it each election cycle.
In addition to the elected member, the personnel board is made up of one member appointed by the District 26 State Representative; one member appointed by the District 27 State Representative; one member appointed by the Marshall County Commission; and one member appointed by the Senate District 9 Senator.
