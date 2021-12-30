Papa Dubi’s Cajun Kitchen has been closed through the holiday season, but owners hope to have the newly constructed restaurant ready for diners next weekend.
Will, Tyler and Patrick Younghouse, owners of the Cajun restaurant in Albertville, are overseeing final construction, decoration and installation at the new location, at 9510 U.S. 431 next to Whitaker Towing and across from Rapid Care.
“We had hoped for a soft opening on Dec. 30, but that isn’t going to happen,” Tyler said.
Tuesday, painters were on hand staining booths, tabletops and shelving, and applying paint to various areas.
Patrick and Tyler were working to get the kitchen up to speed, and restaurant employees were working hard to empty the current location on Brasher’s Chapel Road and move the current stock, supplies and equipment to the new space.
“I’m ready to get in here and ride the wave,” Will said. “We have missed our customers and are eager for them to see our new space.”
The 5,500-square-foot restaurant sits on the southwest corner of a 2.5-acre parcel with views from U.S. Highway 431 heading south. It will be the first indoor/outdoor dining campus in Marshall County. The u-shaped building includes a main dining area and outdoor covered patio that surrounds a central courtyard. A full bar wraps from the covered patio to the interior with beer taps directly connected to the walk-in cooler. The kitchen and bathrooms buffer parking from the dining space and allow for direct guest interaction through a drive-thru window. The main dining room is defined by low-dividing walls and features high windows to fill the space with natural light and offer views into the courtyard.
Will said he hopes to soon add playground space for children, live music stage and yard games in the courtyard and surrounding green space for those waiting for a table or just wanting to enjoy the outdoors.
“We want this to be a place where you can bring your kids,” Will said. “We know people don’t like having to either wait on a hard bench or in their cars now at our current location during times when there is a wait. This will be much more comfortable for our patrons.”
A large yard behind the restaurant gives the Younghouse family space for large concerts and crawfish boils.
“We are going to let the vibe dictate what we do out there,” Will said. “It’s a perfect space for our crawfish boils. We will be looking for cool events to hold out there.”
The restaurant will continue to offer an extensive craft brew beer selection, mixed drinks and the Cajun recipes handed down through the family, in addition to steaks, chicken, Po-Boys and seafood.
“There won’t be any menu changes,” Will said. “We know our limits … we know what we can do. I imagine we will add more specials to the menu as we get settled.
“Our regulars appreciate new menu specials. Our regulars are the reason we’ve made it to this.”
Will said delays in receiving custom kitchen equipment has delayed the new location’s opening and will delay some menu additions.
A large bar takes up one wall, with an indoor/outdoor bar nearby, leading out to a patio space with outdoor tables. The indoor bar area will feature high-top tables, while other areas of the restaurant have butcherblock topped tables, bright yellow seats and dark-stained wood booths.
The colors play off Papa Dubi’s Mardi Gras inspired logo in green, yellow and plum.
The indoor dining space includes exposed, dark heavy wooden beams and air ducts.
