This is an opinion column.
One day last week, I kept one of the grandboys for the day. Around lunchtime, I asked if he wanted a sandwich to which he replied he’d prefer a “Happy Meal.” So, being the good Nanny I am, we loaded up and drove to the golden arches for some nuggets and fries. While waiting in line at the drive-thru, I mentioned to him that we didn’t have fast food places like this when I was growing up. He seemed genuinely shocked and asked me where we ate.
It got me to thinking back 50 years ago to when I was his age. Where did we eat? Well, we ate at home 99% of the time. We didn’t have an air fryer or frozen pizza rolls… we ate “real” food. Momma got up early and cooked breakfast every morning…biscuits, gravy, eggs and bacon. For lunch we either had a tomato sandwich, a bowl of vegetable soup or sometimes a homemade pizza. In the evenings, she cooked a meat and three with a side of cornbread….every single day.
Once in a blue moon, however, we did go out to a restaurant to eat. There were only a few around our hometown to choose from…Kings Inn and Food Basket in Albertville, Reid’s in Guntersville or The Brass Lantern in Boaz. My favorite was Reid’s because they had the best seafood and their fried catfish and hushpuppies was my favorite! Daddy ordered oysters there occasionally and Momma wouldn’t even let me taste of them…she said they were nasty. He got frog legs once as well…Momma said the same about them but Daddy snuck and gave me a bite. I sure loved them!
Growing up, we stayed home a lot but once a month, me and Momma went to town. We spent the day and visited all the department stores on Main Street in Albertville…Hammers, Dobsons, Fred Kings, a shoe store I think was called Elrod’s. I enjoyed shopping and browsing through the aisles with her, but my main goal of the day was when we would walk across the street to the “Five and Dime Store.”
The old building was in the middle of town and when I pushed open the swinging double doors, I always felt like a kid in a candy store. The plank wooden floor groaned and creaked under my feet as I walked in and the swirling fans overhead hummed loudly. The long aisles that ran the length of the store held shelves full of a little bit of everything…kitchen items, greeting cards, sewing necessities, candy and toys.
The best part of the store, however, was the snack bar in the back with red bar stools lined up down the length of the counter. The buttery aroma of fresh popped popcorn and the sizzle and steam of frying hamburgers filled the air. I always felt like my stomach was tickling my backbone and that I would pass out from hunger if I didn’t get to eat there.
Momma never ate a bite on our monthly visits that I can recall…I figure now that I’m older she didn’t because maybe she didn’t have the funds for us both to enjoy the luxury. She always made sure she had some coins for me, though and I ordered the same thing each trip…a 25-cent hamburger, a 15-cent order of French fries and 10-cent Coca-Cola. I thought I was living high on the hog getting to spend fifty whole cents to eat out lunch in the middle of the day. That was the finest food ever to me at my young age…the meat was thick and juicy, the fries were salty and greasy…even their ketchup tasted better than anyone else’s.
Waiting in the drive-thru last week, I told my grandson about those hamburgers of my youth and he persuaded me to order a kid’s meal for myself along with his. He promised the food there was delicious plus you get a toy with it. I should have known better than to trust the suggestion of a six-year-old but I paid a little over $12 for two decorated cardboard boxes and we drove home. Sitting on the back porch, I ate a few bites of what they call a “hamburger” while he happily munched on his box of nuggets. Kids today just don’t understand what real food is anymore.
I may not have gotten a toy with my meal at the Five and Dime when I was a kid, but at least I got a burger that actually came from someone’s pasture and fries that were cut from real potatoes. Plus, they had those spinning red stools and that was all I needed fifty years ago to make my “Happy Meal.”
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist.
