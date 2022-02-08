The State of Alabama has received the go-head to move forward with its new district map as drawn for the 2022 election cycle.
In a 5-4 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court granted Monday the State’s motion to stay a lower court decision ordering a redraw of Alabama’s congressional district map.
Last month, a panel of three federal judges ruled the map likely violated the Voting Rights Act.
State Democrat lawmakers argued the map did not proportionally represent Alabama’s black population.
Praising the high court’s decision, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said, “I’m gratified that the Supreme Court has stepped in to halt the district court’s order, which would have resulted in a congressional map that would have unconstitutionally divided Alabamians based on race. As we have explained throughout this litigation, Alabama’s 2021 plan is an ordinary plan that looks much like the plan approved by a federal court in 1992, the plan approved by a majority-Democratic legislature in 2001, and the plan approved by a majority-Republican legislature in 2011. Plaintiffs demand a significant overhaul to the map to create a second majority-black district, but their own experts showed that no such map could be drawn unless traditional race-neutral principles took a back seat to voters’ race.”
Marshall noted how one expert used an algorithm to draw 2 million random versions of Alabama’s map based on race-neutral principles and “not a single one” had two majority-black districts.
“The Supreme Court ensured that such a result will not befall the State this year. We will now have the chance to further brief the case and argue it to the Supreme Court, and we’re confident we will ultimately prevail,” he concluded.
Congressman Robert Aderholt (R-AL 4) also voiced his support for the courts ruling.
“I applaud the Supreme Court for this decision,” he said. “Making wholesale changes to the Congressional maps this late into the 2022 election cycle would have caused chaos, not just for the state’s election officials, but for all Alabama voters.
“I’m confident these lines, which were fairly drawn, will stand for this next decade. It is clear, that the challenge to these lines is part of a coordinated effort across the nation to challenge Republican-drawn lines. At the same time, we are seeing dramatic gerrymandering in Democrat-led states, like New York, to eliminate Republican districts.”
Alternatively, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham), who had praised the lower court’s decision to force the state to redraw the map, condemned the latest ruling as an unfair “blow” against minorities’ voting power.
“[The] Supreme Court order is yet another blow to the fight for fair black political representation that is at the heart of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 (VRA),” Sewell said. “The ruling allows the votes of black Alabamians to be diluted and further undermines Section 2 of the VRA.”
As Marshall mentioned, though the map will be allowed to remain intact for the 2022 election cycle, it will still need to be argued to and approved by the high court for it to remain in place until the next census cycle.
